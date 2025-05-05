Catholics criticize Trump after publishing the image of himself as a pope





Washington a few days before the cardinals met so that the Papal conclave selects the next leader of the Catholic church, President Donald Trump published an image apparently generated by AI described as Pope.

The image, published Friday and amplified by the White House, did not well know a group of Catholics, who went to social networks during the weekend to condemn the representation.

There is nothing intelligent or funny in this image, the President, said that the account X for the Catholic Conference of New York State, which represents the bishops of the state working on public policy initiatives.

President Donald Trump meets Pope Francis in the city of Vatican on May 24, 2017.Mondadori via Getty Images

We have just built our beloved pope François and the cardinals are about to enter a solemn conclave to elect a new successor from Saint-Pierre, continued the post. Don't make fun of us.

The image, which seems to have been generated by artificial intelligence, represents the president of the white Catholic insignia, similar to what Francis and his predecessors carried. In the photo, the president also wore a large cross necklace and sat on a chair with golden accents.

Friday evening, Trump published the image on Truth Social, and the White House amplified the post on X shortly after.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York, who was appointed member of the Religious Committee on Freedom of White Houses on Thursday, NBC News Anne Thompson told NBC that the image was not good. Dolan added in Italian that the image made a bad impression.

Dolan will be among the more than 100 cardinals that meet at the Vatican from May 7 to elect a new Pope.

Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, a Trump critic, said in an article in X that the image published by the president offensive believers, insults institutions and shows that the head of the world right likes to be a clown, according to an interpretation of Google Translate.

James Martin, a Jesuit priest who is editor -in -chief of the Jesuit magazine publication America, also said on X that “even if I find it deeply offensive, I will presume that Mr. Trump meant him lightly”.

“But imagine incandescent indignation, rapid conviction and individual and joint demonstrations of the American bishops if it had been done by Joe Biden or Barack Obama,” added Martin.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comments on Sunday afternoon.

But vice-president JD Vance, who is Catholic, weighed on controversy. He responded to a post of Bill Kristol, the editor-in-chief of the rampart and the director of the defense of democracy together, who marked Vance and asked if he was well with this lack of respect and mockery of the Holy Father.

As a rule, I agree with people who tell jokes and not well with people who start stupid wars who kill thousands of my compatriots, replied Vance.

The Associated Press also reported that the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, had answered criticism, saying that President Trump flew to Italy to pay tribute to Pope Francis and attend his funeral, and he was an ardent champion for Catholics and religious freedom.

Last week, Trump also joked by saying that he would like to be the successor to Pope Francis.

“I would like to be pope. It would be my choice n ° 1,” Trump told journalists.

Francis died on April 21 of a brainstem, coma and cardiocirculatory collapse, according to the death certificate issued by the Vatican. He was 88 years old.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/catholics-criticize-trump-posts-ai-generated-image-depicting-pope-rcna204710 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos