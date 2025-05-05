Prabowo rejects the label of “Puppet President”, denies jokowi control





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO refuted the allegations according to which he is controlled by former president Joko Widodo or Jokowi. The former Minister of Defense expressed his dissatisfaction to be described as “puppet president”. “Why am I called a puppet president, as if I was controlled by Pak Jokowi as if Pak Jokowi calls me every night? I tell you, this is not true, “he said in the meeting room of the plenary cabinet in the center of Jakarta on Monday, May 5, 2025. He recognized frequent telephone communication with Jokowi, but said that these discussions are limited to the government's consultations. “It is true that I consult him. This is a wise leader. Consulting. Asking for opinions, asking for advice. He was in power for 10 years,” he said. The perception of “suns twin” in the direction of the country occurred after the visits of the ministers of the Red and White Cabinet at the residence of Jokowi solo. These visits took place during working days and while President Prabowo was traveling in five countries in the Middle East. Among the members of the cabinet who visited Jokowi, coordinated the Minister of Food Zulkifli Hasan, who went on April 9, 2025. The day before, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Population and Family Planning Wihaji also visited the residence of vice-president Gibran Rakabum. On April 11, 2025, the Minister of Marine Affairs and Sakti Wahyu Trenggono fisheries and the Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin visited Jokowi. In separate statements, the two qualified Jokowi as the leader. “A visit to a former boss. Now he's still my boss,” said Trenggono. Budi Gunadi echoes this feeling, declaring: “It's a visit because Pak Jokowi is my boss. “” PKS's politician, Mardani Ali will be criticized the visits to the ministers of the cabinet, deeming them inappropriate because they could create the impression of a double leadership within the government. “Maintaining relationships is good. But make sure it is not during working hours and without the authorization of the president,” he said. Jokowi, however, rejected the issue of “twin suns”, saying that there is only one leader: President Prabowo suffered. Choice of the publisher: Jokowi responds to calls for the indictment of VP Gibran Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

