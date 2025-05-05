



The outgoing chief of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Praveen Sood, is likely to obtain an extension of one year, learned the Indian Express. The possibility was discussed at a high -level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to select Sood Successor, who was also assisted by the chief judge of India Sanjiv Khanna and the opposition chief in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. According to sources, the selection committee of three members, which met at the Prime Minister's office, deliberated on the names of some IPS superior officers. However, no consensus could be reached on one of the suggested candidates, after which the members agreed to extend the mandate of SOOD by one year. The meeting started around 6:45 p.m. and ended at 7:30 p.m. The decision should be announced soon through a notification of Gazette. The story continues below this announcement The deliberations become before the end of the two -year fixed mandate scheduled for May 25. Officer IPS of 1986 as part of the Karnataka framework, SOOD was director general of the United States before being appointed director of the CBI on May 25, 2023. His career included publications as police superintendent in Bellary and Raichur; Additional police commissioner (traffic) in the city of Bengaluru; Police commissioner in MySuru and Bengaluru; Additional Police Managing Director (ADGP); Senior secretary (house); Director General of Police (internal security); and DGP (Department of Criminal Investigations). He was also adviser to the government of Mauritius. Sood is a graduate (B. Tech) in civil engineering of Iit, Delhi; Post-department in public policy and management IIM, Bengaluru and Maxwell School of Governance, Syracuse University, New York. Under the provisions of the law on the establishment of the Delhi special police, the director of the CBI is appointed for a fixed period of two years by the central government on the recommendation of a committee including the Prime Minister, the opposition chief at LOK SABHA and the chief judge of India. The process is intended to ensure transparency and protect the agency from political influence. The story continues below this announcement The CBI, Indias First Investigative Agency, plays an essential role in the survey affairs mentioned by the central government, the governments of the states or the courts.



Mahender Singh Manral is deputy editor of the Indian Express National Bureau. He is known for his striking and broken stories. It covers the Ministry of Internal Affairs, investigative agencies, the National Investigation Agency, the Central Office of Investigations, Acts for Application of the Act, Paramilitarian Forces and Internal Security. Before that, Manral had largely reported the stories of crimes based on the city, as he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his talent for news and a detailed understanding of the stories. He also worked with email Today as a main correspondent for eleven months. He also worked with the Pioneer for two years where he exclusively covered the pace of the crime. During his first days of career, he also worked with Statesman's newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted to beats such as crime, education and Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in mass communication, Manral is always looking for stories that have an impact on life. … Learn more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/next-cbi-chief-modi-cji-rahul-meeting-praveen-sood-tenure-end-9984309/

