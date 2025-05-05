



Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will make a state visit to Russia from May 7 to 10 and will attend the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow, during the invitation of President Vladimir Putin of the Russia Federation, said a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. With a historical vision and a strategic height, President XI and President Putin guided China-Russia relations in the new era forever going ahead despite a complex external environment and demonstrating the decisive characteristics of the relationships of eternal clearness, said the full spokesman. The spokesperson presented that during the next visit to the State, President Xi will have strategic communication with President Putin on China-Russia relations in new circumstances and on a series of major international and regional problems. “We believe that significant common understanding between the two presidents will further deepen mutual trust between the two countries, will add new substances to strategic coordination, will promote practical cooperation in various fields, bring more advantages to both peoples and contribute more stability and positive energy to the international community,” the spokesperson said. Note this year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression, the Great Patriotic War and the Anti-Fascist World War, the spokesperson said that the two main theaters of Asia and Europe in the Second World War, China and Russia Humanity. President XI and President Putin previously agreed that the two parties will remember the history jointly, honor the martyrs, promote a good vision of the history of the Second World War, defend the results of the victory of war and the post-war international order, and maintain international equity and justice, said the spokesperson. At this special historical stage, the attendance of President XI during the celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War in Moscow by invitation is an important element of his visit, said the spokesman, adding that he also reflects the support of China and Russia to the war of others. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the UN Foundation, said the spokesperson, noting that China and Russia, as founding members of the UN and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, special and important responsibilities of the safeguard of the international system with the UN to its heart. “The two countries will further strengthen their close coordination in the UN, the SCOs, the BRICS and other multilateral platforms, rally the world South, shape global governance in the right direction, opposing unilateralism and intimidation, and jointly promotes an equal and ordered multipolar vehicle and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization.” The atonceur of the Atcupe.

