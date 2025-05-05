Officially Polisikan Roy Suryo Jokowi on accusations of false diplomas, not emphasizing political revenge





Sinpo.id – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), officially reported five people to the metropolitan police of Jakarta concerning the charges of false diplomas accused of him. One of the names reported was the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Roy Suryo. Jokowi considered that the accusation had crossed the limit and was an insult for himself personally. “It insulted me accordingly, accusing the degree of false, degraded me as low as this one,” said Jokowi on Monday (5/5/2025), collected from moments. Jokowi stressed that this legal step is not a form of political revenge, but rather as an effort to seek justice and become public learning to be more responsible for disseminating information. “Yes, later, it will be proven by the legal process. We will see what type of court later,” he said. 5 names reported, 24 videos become evidence Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan revealed that this report included 24 videos that were used as proof. The parties reported were identified with the initials RS, Hospital, ES, T and K. “Would take place by several parts, with initial hospitals, hospitals, ice, T and K,” said Jacob when he was met at the metropolitan police in Jakarta, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Responding to this report, Roy Suryo declared his willingness to face the legal process. He was even determined to dismantle the false thesis alleged Jokowi Case who, according to him, automatically rendered the diploma of unauthorized jokowi. “We are ready to undergo the process and dismantle the case of a false thesis and an alleged diploma,” said Roy, Thursday, May 1, 2025. Roy qualified the report as a “funny” action and has increasingly shown irregularities in the current dynamics of law. President -elected PRABOWO SUBIANTO also commented on the controversy of the Jokowi diploma. He regretted that there are still those who questioned this, since Jokowi had made two good government periods. “Pak Jokowi has succeeded in 10 years. The diploma problem was questioned, later, my diploma was requested,” Prabowo told the presidential palace on Monday, May 5, 2025. He also denied the hypothesis that he was the president of the Jokowi doll. “I was told being president of the doll, I was checked by Mr. Jokowi. This is not true,” he said. Jokowi hopes that this legal stage will become an important lesson for the inhabitants of Indonesia, in particular in the global challenges which require national solidarity and unity. “What our country needs is compact, kissing, maintaining unity, especially the elites and the whole community,” he said.

