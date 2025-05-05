Politics
The delicious media collapse on the success of reforms
The BBCS mask did not slip so much on Friday as that of disintegrating completely. When Andrea Jenkyns, formerly of the Conservative Party, was elected mayor of reform in the United Kingdom for the Grand Lincolnshire, The Beeb Turn off one of the strangest and most revealing tweets in recent times. Jenkyns’s victory marks a return to the policy of the former Gregg worker and Miss UK finalist, he said. Worker greggs? Forfen of Paradise! You could almost hear the shift of overturned macchiatos while the Oxbridge breasts of the BBC social media team have timed that someone who served once the sausage rolls at hard-up was now a mayor.
It was a non -diluted class snobbery. It was a sneaky geaise designed to get the Beebs more Lectorate of the middle class with a joyful derision at the idea of these people coded by Riff-Roffes who now run the country. I was just a child on Saturday in Greggs, at the age of 16, protested Jenkyns. Others have stressed that he has since been a conservative deputy and even a Minister of Governments Boris Johnsons and Liz Trusss. No matter, guys. Thirty-five years ago, she warmed the pastries of Cornwall for hungry working class and in the eyes of the BBC who makes her a strange and perhaps unsuitable person.
The Beeb deleted the tweet. Maybe someone's joints have been struck. But we could all see what was going on here. For the benefit of non -British readers, Greggs is a bakery that serves pastries and exhausted treats. It is particularly popular in high streets in the left -wing cities. And it has become a shortcut among the talkative classes that can no longer be resolved to say Oik. Make no mistake when the Beeb said that the former Gregg worker, rather than the former minister, implied that Jenkyns had rubbed his shoulders with criminals; With the little people who have not only voted for Brexit, but worse, also prefer a Gregg chicken with a roll of salmon and spinach of Benugo.
The horror of the BBCS of a unique bakery during the elected mayor was of a room with the collapse of the wider media on the results of the local elections. While the legions of angry England of angry workers were headed for polling stations to give their X to Nigel Farages Reform Party, the media elites furiously sought the smells that smell. It was a crisis of whistling the privileged who were direct at AGOG that the Plebs took a boot of clearance on frage. Reforms The success of the elections could inaugurate a far-right disaster right for Great Britain, groans the Metro. Not just a far -right future, but a disaster! Honestly, if these breathless bozos knew how ridiculous they seemed to normal people, they fled the nation of shame.
The priestly twits pretending to be journalists have gone even stronger in Farage. They were queuing to make it grill on his dangerous messages. Itvs Hello in Britain tells him that you whipped anti-migration hysteria. I'm sorry, is it an interview or an Inquisition? Farage said that his concern only concerned illegal immigration. But, asked Gmba Grill, are you sure your voters make this distinction? Shorter version: Are your voters thick as fucking? Fair Play to Farage so as not to defend such untimely elitism. I think our voters know what's good and what's wrong, he said. The fainting of the cue is part of a class of media which thinks that the only choice that the working class should make is between a steak bake or katsu bake, you know where.
Is Great Britain now, the media humans wondered. Alongside the Metro“Is the prevention of the British far right future, we had Socialist worker Warning of the climb of the extreme right and calling on its readers to stop the racist reform. British leftists have once traveled Spain to fight real fascists now, they sacrifice Big Brenda on the road as a fascist because she voted for a party who wants to limit immigration. The panic of fascism has become global. The hard -right Britains are soaring, said France 24 the success of the reforms. You think that the nation that has suffered from the variolate of Vichy in living memory would be the difference between psycho-fascism and populism of a party like Farages.
Why did the Oiks do this to us, the comfortable classes wonder. They analyze reform voters as their victorian ancestors have once analyzed the distant tribes. The normally funny page of Normally Funny British context revealed his political colors by showing a sinister man whispering in an old man's ear, with the labeled farage man and the stupid old bastard labeled your nan. Will Hutton Denounced Farage as an advertising of advertising and said that a good Labor government could see it. What? Never heard, guy. Owen Jones The fantasies that the Green Party, if it gathers, could counter the insurrection of the reform. Bless. The idea that the workers' classes would never vote for a party that hates cheap flights, does not know what a woman is and wants to launch gas and oil workers in the Dole queue is tragically laughable. These are people who make fun of reformist voters as thick, even if they go around the post-truth delirium that you can be a desbian with a cock.
It is the rage of law. Media lessons cannot believe that the political status quo in which they have made money and a name for themselves are upset, and by people who eat in Greggs, for the love of heaven. Anyone who doubted that the reform insurrection represents a devastating blow to politics as usual has only to look at the disturbed reaction of the media establishment. The piss of the elites has not boiled furiously since the Brexit vote. Their fury is all the proof that we need that the working classes have just shaken the system to its heart.
Brendan Oneill East enrichedPolitical writer in chief and host of enriched podcast, The Brendan Oneill show. Subscribe to the podcast here. His new book After the Pogrom: October 7, Israel and the Crisis of Civilization is available on order on Amazon UK And Amazon we NOW. And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy
