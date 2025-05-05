



The president of New York (AP), Donald Trump, opens a new salvo in his pricing war, targeting films made outside the United States

In an article Sunday evening on his social platform Truth, Trump said that he had authorized the Ministry of Commerce and the office of the US trade representative to slap a 100% price on all the films that arrive in our country that are produced in foreign countries.

The film industry in America dies of a very rapid death, he wrote, complaining that other countries offer all kinds of incentives to keep filmmakers and studios from the United States away, it is a concerted effort of other nations and, consequently, a national security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!

The White House said on Monday that he discovered how to comply with the wishes of the presidents.

Although no final decision on foreign films prices have been made, the administration explores all the options to deliver the directive of President Trumps to safeguard the national and economic security of our countries while making Hollywood Grand, said spokesman Kush Desai.

It is common for big and small films to include production in the United States and other countries. Big budget films like the next mission: Impossible The Final Reminder, for example, are shot in the world.

The incitement programs for years have influenced where films are shot, increasingly stimulating the production of films in California and other states and countries with favorable tax incentives, such as Canada and the United Kingdom.

However, prices prevail are designed to lead consumers to American products. And in cinemas, American produced films massively dominate the internal market.

China has increased its production of national films, culminating in the animated blockbuster NE ZHA 2 more than $ 2 billion this year. But even then, his sales came almost entirely from continental China. In North America, he only earned $ 20.9 million.

In New Zealand, where successive governments have offered discounts and incentives in recent years to draw Hollywood films in the country, the film industry has generated billions of dollars in tourist income led by the Lord of Hobbit rings and films, which featured printed and scenic countries. More recently, the film Minecraft Blockbuster was fully shot in New Zealand, and American productions in 2023 delivered $ 1.3 billion in New Zealand ($ 777 million) to the country in exchange for 200 million NZ dollars in grants, according to government figures.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was expecting more details on Trump's measures before commenting on them, but would continue to present to filmmakers abroad, including in Indias Bollywood. We have an absolutely world class industry, he said. It is the best place to make films, end, in the world.

The film association, which represents the major American cinema studios and streaming services, did not immediately respond to messages on Sunday evening.

MPAS data shows how Hollywood exports have dominated cinemas. According to the MPA, American films produced $ 22.6 billion in exports and $ 15.3 billion in commercial surplus in 2023.

Trump, a Republican, made the price label he gave him years ago, slapping new taxes on goods made in the countries of the world. This includes a 145% tariff on Chinese products and a 10% reference rate on goods from other countries, with even higher samples.

By imposing prices unilaterally, Trump has exerted an extraordinary influence on the trade flow, creating political risks and pulling the market in different directions. There are prices on cars, steel and aluminum, with more imports, including pharmaceutical drugs, which could be subject to new prices in the coming weeks.

Trump has long expressed his concern about the production of films abroad.

Shortly before taking office, he announced that he had hit the actors Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone to serve as special ambassadors to Hollywood to bring him back greater, better and stronger than ever!

The production of American cinema and television has been hampered in recent years, with setbacks of the Pandemic of Covid-19, the Hollywood Guild strikes from 2023 and the recent forest fires in the Los Angeles region. In the United States, overall production fell by 26% compared to 2021, according to ProdPro data, which follows production.

The annual survey of annual group executives, which asked questions about privileged shooting places, found no location in the United States, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Toronto, the United Kingdom, Vancouver, Central Europe and Australia have come out in mind, California placing sixth, Georgie Seventh, New Jersey Eighth and New York Ninth.

The problem is particularly acute in California. In the Grand Los Angeles region, production from last year dropped by 5.6% compared to 2023 according to Filmla, just in 2020, during the top of the coronavirus pandemic. Last October, Governor Gavin Newsom, a democrat, offered a credit and television tax credit broadcast at $ 750 million a year, compared to $ 330 million.

Other American cities such as Atlanta, New York, Chicago and San Francisco have also used aggressive tax incentives to attract cinematographic and televised productions. These programs can take the form of cash grants, such as Texas or Tax Credit, which Georgia and New Mexico offer.

Other nations have stolen the capacities for the realization of films in the United States, Trump told journalists in the White House on Sunday evening after his return from a weekend in Florida. If they are not willing to make a film in the United States, we should have a price on the films that enter.

The writers of the Associated Press Gary Fields in Washington and Charlotte Graham-Mclay in Wellington, New Zealand, contributed to this report.

