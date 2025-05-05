Trump says that he will reopen Alcatraz prison, closed in 1963 due to high costsExBulletin





The former federal prisoner complex on Alcatraz Island is seen in 2005. The site was operated by the National Parks Service for decades, but President Trump says that he orders federal agencies to rebuild and extend a penitentiary site on the island of the Bay of San Francisco. Helene Labiet-Gross / AFP via Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Helene Labiet-Grosss / AFP via Getty Images

President Trump says that he orders federal agencies to rebuild and reopen Alcatraz the notorious maximum security prison which closed over 60 years ago.

“I direct the prisons office, with the Ministry of Justice, the FBI and internal security, to reopen an ALCATRAZ considerably enlarged and rebuilt, to host the most cranial and violent delinquents in America,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social.

The former historic American penitentiary Alcatraz, opened in 1934, is widely known as rock. Its buildings dominate the steep landscape of Alcatraz Island, which is around 1.5 mile north of the famous San Francisco fisherman.

Alcatraz formerly housed dangerous criminals such as the infamous Gangster Al Capone, under an incarceration strategy which sought to concentrate difficult prisoners in an establishment, separating them from less dangerous detainees in the penitentiary system.

Trump's message suggests that he wants to restore Alcatraz to his double original objective. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, the twin objectives for the construction of the prison of origin were “to face the most incorrigible detainees in federal prisons and to show the law respectful of the laws that the federal government was serious” to the idea of ​​stopping crime crawling in the 1920s and 1930s “.

“Rebuild and open Alcatraz!” The president said on Truth Social. He added later in his message: “The reopening of Alcatraz will serve as a symbol of law, order and justice”.

Trump did not provide details on a calendar to reopen the prison. And the National Park Service did not respond to the request for NPR comments on the new plan of the President for Alcatraz before the publication of this story.

But the promulgation of Trump's proposal would have a high price, both to build and exploit a new penitentiary installation on an island whose most abundant natural resource is sandstone.

Alcatraz was closed “because the institution was too expensive to continue working,” according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. He said that the exploitation of the island's prison was almost three times more expensive than any other federal prison at the time.

“This isolation meant that all (food, supplies, water, fuel …) should be brought to Alcatraz by boat,” said the office. “For example, the island had no source of fresh water, so nearly a million gallons of water had to be incomparable on the island every week.”

The United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy closed the federal penitentiary in 1963.

Alcatraz is currently a museum administered by the National Park Service, within the framework of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area since 1972. Placing the prison in a historical context, the NPS says that it “represents the response of the federal government to post-prohibition, after the depression of America. The institution and men confined within its walls reflect our society to this ERA.”

The original momentum for the creation of Alcatraz prison, according to the service of the park, lies in the desire of the American government to create a “highly publicized prison which represented the response of the Ministry of Justice to fears concerning public security and organized crime”.

For federal prison officials, Alcatraz “served as an experience” in the management of problematic prisoners, according to the Parc service. This adds: “The model they developed on Alcatraz would serve as a plan for the Federal High Security Prison located in Marion, Illinois.”

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has unveiled a series of highly publicized initiatives which, according to him, will protect public security and also repress illegal immigration. They include the expulsion of immigrants and, potentially, American citizens to a maximum security prison in Salvador.

Alcatraz was initially considered as a defense of the Bay of San Francisco when he was put under federal control by President Millard Fillmore in 1850, according to the NPS.

But the United States quickly started using the island as a prison.

Hosted groups include: the Confederates captured in the 1860s; members of the Hopi tribe in the 1890s; and the prisoners of the Hispanian-American war of 1898.

In the early 1900s, he became the site of the American disciplinary barracks for the American army. In 1933, “the island was transferred to the United States Ministry of Justice for the use of the Federal Prisons Office”, according to the prisons office.

Alcatraz Island is now a popular site for the National Park service which has been open to the public since 1973.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2025/05/05/nx-s1-5387239/trump-alcatraz-reopen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos