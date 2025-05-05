President Trump announces a heavy rate on foreign manufacturing films





Trump said he asked members of his administration to “immediately start instituting a 100%rate” on films produced abroad.

Foreign films could see a 100% price in Trump Plan to save Hollywood

According to the ProdPro research firm, projects with budgets of more than $ 40 million was outside the United States in 2023. Tax incentives made the move abroad.

Trump said that his plan would save the “dying” “American” film industry. We want films made in America, again! ” He wrote. A film association report found that the American film and television industry has “a positive balance of exchanges in all the main markets in the world”, with exports more than three times imports.

The White House seemed to be back on an announcement by President Donald Trump that he was going to slap 100% prices on films produced abroad to stimulate Hollywood.

A declaration from the White House on May 5 said that “no final decision on foreign films prices had been made” after Trump's declaration made waves in the entertainment industry.

Trump posted on social networks on May 4 that he “authorized the Ministry of Commerce, and the US trade representative, to immediately start the institute process a 100% tariff on all the films that enter our country that are produced abroad”.

The president said that it was in question of incentives to attract filmmakers abroad sending the American film industry to “very fast death”.

Although Trump said that his team was going forward on the prices, the White House spokesman Kush Desai seemed to temper this in the May 5 declaration that no final decision was made, while saying that “the administration explored all the options to deliver President Trumps to the directive to safeguard our national and economic security country while making Hollywood Grand.”

The press release added more confusion to an announcement that already attracted questions about how the prices would be implemented and what they would apply exactly.

It was not clear if the prices would apply to films on streaming services as well as those displayed in theaters, or if they would be calculated according to production costs or box office income. The cinematographic association, which represents the main studios, has made no comments.

Trump said on May 5 at an event at the Oval Office that his administration would first consult the film industry.

“I want to make sure they are satisfied,” he said.

Trump complained about creating films abroad, but said: “I'm not trying to injure industry, I want to help industry.”

The announcement of the film industry comes as Trump has taken a multitude of prices from various countries and industries, including foreign steel, aluminum and cars. The prices have frightened investors and disrupted the economy.

Trump recently attenuated his car rates, saying that he wanted to give automotive companies “a little flexibility”. He also paused with great reciprocal prices on each foreign nation, with the exception of China, for 90 days. China faces a rate of 145%.

Trump has raised concerns about national security and foreign propaganda in the announcement of film prices.

“Hollywood and many other areas in the United States are devastated. This is a concerted effort from other nations and, therefore, a threat of national security,” he said. “It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda!”

A 2023 MPA report revealed that the American cinema and television industry has “a positive balance of exchanges on all the main markets in the world”, with exports more than three times imports. The industry has a trade surplus of $ 15.3 billion and supports 2.3 million jobs, including 856,000 direct jobs, according to the report.

The production of films and television has left Hollywood for years, heading for places with tax incentives that make filming cheaper.

In 2023, around half of American producers' expenses on film and television projects with budgets of more than $ 40 million was outside the United States, according to the ProdPro research firm.

Governments around the world have increased credits and cash discounts to attract productions and grasp a larger share of the $ 248 billion than the predicted ampere analysis will be spent worldwide in 2025 to produce content.

Trump complained that “other countries offer all kinds of incentives to keep our filmmakers and studios from the United States away”.

On May 5, the leaders of Australia and New Zealand of Trump announced Trump's announcement by saying that they would plead for their local industries. Some Marvel superhero films were shot in Australia, while New Zealand was the backdrop of the films “The Lord of the Rings”.

