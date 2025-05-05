



Rwanda and the United States are in conversations on the possibility that APA to receive migrants deported by the US administration, said Minister of Ruands Room, Migarry's plan with the United Kingdom was canceled.

“We are currently in conversations with the United States [EUA]. As you know, we have had conversations in the past with the United Kingdom, so this in the new one for NS, “said Olivier Nnduhungirehe on Sunday, adding that conversations with Washington are still at an early stage and” too early to say how to perform. “” The Minister made the announcement of the APS, the United States reported that Omar Abdulsattar Ameen, an Iraqi refugee resettled in the United States which had asked for the incident of accusations of the Iraqi government which he collaborated with the Islmic State, was sent back to Rwanda in April. Conversations with the American government occur in the sequence of the cancellation in 2024 of the failing Migroo plan which provided for the sending of irregular migrants to the African AP, which was abandoned by the London Labor government after the victory of British Prime Minister Keir Stmerer in the general elements of July. The controversial “Rwanda Plan” was initially launched in April 2020 by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then transformed into one of the central parties of the Rishi Sunak program, also Prime Minister of PAS. The plan sought to send migrants who arrived irregularly to British territory by the Mancha canal in Rwanda, without the possibility of return. On November 15, 2023, the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom considered the illegal plan, justifying that there was a risk of asylum sending to Rwanda to be expelled to their countries of origin. The program was expensive for London, and the British government has paid for African 240 million pounds (around 290 million euros) to accommodate deportees. Although the plan was canceled, Rwanda refused to return the amount, arguing that it was the United Kingdom to terminate the agreement and that the funds had already been used to prepare for the reception of migrants. The United Nations and human rights organizations such as Amnesty International criticized the project by “undermining” the rule of law and by violating the rights of refugees.

