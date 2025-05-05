



The mayor of Emmitsburg, Frank Davis, voted for Donald Trump in the hope that he would reduce federal expenses. Now, Davis hopes that these cuts do not include the permanent cancellation of courses at the National Fire Academy, which is part of the identity of the city and helps to drive its economy. Davis is also head of the Emmitsburg fire station, known as Vigilant Hose Company. Justin T. Gellerson for NPR hide legend

Emmitsburg, MD. Frank Davis saw a lot of waste during its decades in the federal government. In November, he voted for Donald Trump to get rid of it. So far, Davis really likes what he has seen.

“I'm probably going to be shot, but he does what he said that he was going to do,” said Davis, who is mayor of this city of around 3,000 people in western Maryland, just south of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

In March, the Trump administration suddenly canceled the classes in person at the National Fire Academy here, which trains firefighters in the United States. Not only is the academy a large part of Emmitsburg's identity, but it also helps to stimulate the local economy.

Davis says that the administration examines the operations of the academy and that it hopes that it will restore the courses. Otherwise, he said, he will see the administration somewhat differently.

“This will change my prospects to say that they are not fair,” said Davis, who is also an emergency medical service captain in the local fire station, known as Vigilant Hose Company. “They are just going to cut and not worry about what they cut.”

Emmitsburg voted massively for President Trump in November. NPR interviewed about two dozen people here. Almost all voted for Trump, and many said that his plans to reduce federal spending was a key attraction. Now they say they are perplexed to explain why the administration would cancel the national training for firefighters.

OTT House, an Emmitsburg ad, is a home house for the training of firefighters at the neighboring National Fire Academy. The visiting firefighters came here for decades, and thousands of patches of their departments now feed the walls of the pub. Justin T. Gellerson for NPR hide legend

Denis Onieal is also perplexed. He served for two decades as a superintendent of the Academy, which, according to him, has formed 8,000 to 10,000 firefighters on campus each year. The Academy, often called the National War College for Firefiching, offers courses in everything, management and management for firefighters in the way of conducting investigations on fires, criminal fire and explosions.

“The National Fire Academy comes out of men and women from their comfort zone and … exposes them to real serious tragedies and forces them to cross … what kind of decisions they are going to take,” explains Onieal, who lives on the border in Pennsylvania.

If the lessons are not restored, Oneal says that the Americans will pay.

“We are on a very long and slow path to self-destruction,” he said. “Every day that this training is not available for residents is one day closer to a disaster that they cannot manage or will not manage.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency oversees the Academy, which pays for firefighters to Emmitsburg. When NPR asked why the courses had been canceled, FEMA did not respond directly, but suggested in a statement that it had to do with travel costs.

“The main thing is that we no longer pay for unemployed trips,” the statement said. “We only authorize Travel for Mission Critical Programs, it is not one. Some of these classes are always available online.”

The Fire Academy website shows some upcoming lessons in person. They have been left in place for the moment in case the administration is changing their minds.

The National Fire Academy is located inside this Emmitsburg complex in western Maryland. Thousands of firefighters come here for training every year, but the Trump administration has canceled the classes in person in early March apparently to reduce costs. Justin T. Gellerson for NPR hide legend

John Beck, who is head of firefighters from the Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Service nearby in Pennsylvania, had asked for a leadership and weekend development course at the Academy in July. It would be his first, but he does not expect it to happen now. He also says that online lessons do not cut it.

Beck, who runs a landscaping company, works for free as a firefighters. He voted for Trump and supports the reduction of waste and strengthens the government. But Beck does not see how the training of the first stakeholders is useless.

“We are no longer more than 100 days old,” said Beck about Trump's current term. “I want things to happen differently.”

Beck does not yet regret his vote.

“I am not yet 100% there, but it may not take much more,” he says.

Back in Emmitsburg, the dinner crowd arrives at Ott House, a family and home pub for firefighters who train at the Academy. Over the decades, the firefighters left thousands of patches of their departments, which now yields the walls of the pub. They include patches for a government fire office in Taiwan and departments in Bath, Maine and Juneau, Alaska.

Firefighters represent more than 30% of advertising activities. The co -owner Susan Glass is concerned about the long -term impact.

“I have already told many of our employees that it is a possibility that they do not have a job for the summer, but we hope that things open,” explains Glass.

In fact, many residents of the city hope that the administration will see the value of the academy and start the courses again. Glass also voted for Trump, but believes that the administration is evolving too quickly.

The Vigilant Hose Company in Emmitburg, Md. Justin T. Gellerson for NPR Hide Legend

“I agree with many things they do, but sometimes I do not agree on how they make them,” explains Glass, who thinks that the administration should not try to do a lot at the same time. “Maybe … the display a little. It seems that it is only a hammer after another.”

Some members of the Maryland Congress Delegation pressed the administration to obtain answers on the cancellation of the Academy's prices, but say they have heard nothing in return.

“I don't know why they do this,” said representative April McClain Delaney, whose district includes Emmitsburg. “It's absolutely absurd.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen, a democratic colleague, says that he is also disconcerted.

“It is extremely myopic and dangerous to reduce this program,” he said.

The National Memorial of Falue Firefighters is at the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, MD. Each year, thousands of people come to town for a commemorative weekend to honor those who died. Justin T. Gellerson for NPR hide legend

