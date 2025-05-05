Beijing or Washington: Anthony Albanese might have to choose between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump

A swinging electoral victory as well as the internal economic indicators began to go in all the right directions.

This is the kind of scenarios of universally politicians, and certainly the Prime Ministers, can only dream.

More often than not, it is generally the competitor who inherits this type of dream position, after the holder endured years of pain that fought to put a dangerously listed economy, burning a fire of joy of political capital along the way.

The global financial crisis finally put the workforce to the sword in 2013. The COVVI-19 pandemic put the coalition on his knees in 2022.

Anthony Albanese inherited an economy in the first painful precocious of the worst epidemic of world inflation in half a century, accompanied by one of the most brutal interest rate hiking programs in history that hammered Australian households.

It is not surprising that his re -election chances are dark just a few months ago.

Despite all the years of trouble and recently emerging beams for the local economy, it seems that little chance of calming in the near future.

As soon as Sunday morning, only a few hours after closing the ballot boxes, business leaders and politicians had already turned their gaze on the best way to rekindle productivity and shrink the federal deficit.

But deeper threats are likely to dominate and define the next three years of the Albanian government while the Trump administration is trying to relax 80 years of an economic, commercial and diplomatic world order.

America has decided to break its trade relations with China. It is a strategy which, despite the sudden speech of a negotiated settlement, will ultimately be at a huge cost.

It could also become ugly. And Australia, more than any other nation, will be taken in the middle. At some point, we can be forced to an uncomfortable choice between our trading partner and our defense partner.

Prepare for more market turbulence

A little over a month ago, the American president launched a curve ball in the world economy with his liberation day prices.

This should not have been a shock because it is his policy often finished for years. But the extent of the prices in terms of extent and scale was breathtaking, all based on calculations which had little or no foundation in logic. All the foam and no beer.

The data shows the management of the American-Australia alliance Data on the voting compass show that many Australians' views of the United States and China move after three years of conflicts, leadership changes and trade wars.

Global actions, which have been under pressure since February, sang. Most importantly, the US government's obligations market has been uncomfortably embarrassed while investors are gaining up, sold them and then withdrawn their money from the country.

What followed was a Backflip of the White House, other threats, allegations of negotiations followed by a generally chaotic and poorly disciplined campaign of contradictory statements and threats of reprisals.

Incredibly, the financial markets have since recovered most of this second cycle of losses. Wall Street increased by 12.5% ​​while the Australian Securities Exchange stacked almost 10%.

This performance ignores some fundamental truths.

Trump's prices, even if they are reduced by 145% to 45%, will have a huge cost for America and the world economy.

Global growth will slow down and costs will increase. It's probably permanent.

The transition to globalization and free trade was based on the idea that resources would be used more effectively and that nations would benefit from the exchange of things that they had a natural advantage to produce.

The change of return implies the opposite. Resources will not be allocated to their most effective use. And consumers will ultimately be forced to pay more to support companies that could not generally compete in a free market.

Once the financial markets have woken up, we will probably see other troubles.

A ugly divorce

They call it decoupling.

But like any divorce, especially when money is involved, appetite for the armband and revenge can intensify tensions in a whole new area.

How far the United States is likely to go to its trade war with Beijing is the assumption of anyone. The American president says he is after a “fair agreement”, but his idea of ​​equity changes per minute and seems to encompass a certain degree of latitude.

The two parties have heard fight threats “until the end” perhaps because the pain is already starting to filter.

China's manufacturing production has contracted the most in two years, According to figures published last week While the US economy decreased during the March quarter and seems to be slipping into the recession.

Trump could fight a lost battle in an American-Chinese trade war There are no winners in an American-Chinese trade war. The question is which country can endure the most pain and emerge with the least damage.

The Chinese economy has been in difficulty for five years, because the locking of strict Covids-19 has aggravated a serious slowdown in the real estate market, and it cannot afford to allow a new deterioration for fear of arouse internal dissent.

He may need to resort to a massive budget recovery program, which could well take advantage of Australia to launch its economy. Or it could increase its military activities.

Placed warships have carried out live shooting exercises off the east coast of Australia earlier this year before going around the continent and he has repeatedly committed the expeditions of neighbors, including Vietnam and the Philippines, in the Southern China Sea.

Taiwan would be the obvious flash point that if relations between Washington and Beijing became Acrimonies, a situation that would put Australia in an extraordinarily difficult position.

China is our largest trading partner, representing 26% of our total bidirectional trade with the last world exercise.

We have a substantial trade surplus with China which represents more than 30% of our exports worth more than $ 212.7 billion.

By far, the largest component of this trade is the Australian iron ore, a vital ingredient in steel.

It is the magic ingredient that has fueled the infrastructure and the boom in the manufacture of China for decades. It is also vital to carry out a conventional war.

But with regard to other minerals, such as rare earths, Australia is determined to break China's monopoly on extraction, treatment and refining in a decision that will break the dependence of the West to China, a painful point for Beijing.

Not so diplomatic

In 2015, the president of the time, Barak Obama, sounded Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott at the time, to find out if Australia would stop selling iron ore in China, according to the treasurer then Joe Hockey.

But with the geopolitics entering a new dangerous territory, while the world sinks into a renewed cold war, the dangerous fence that we have ride for decades could become non -viable.

Beijing for years has tried to consolidate the supplies of iron ore and plans to have a huge new source in Guinea, West Africa. After decades of delays, the Simandou mine is expected to start production within six months and shipments should start at the start of next year.

The pressure is also built from Washington.

Where is Australia in a world of two competing commercial blocks? Given our complete economic in responsibility with China, the answer may seem simple, but would obviously put us in a little space.

During a recent meeting in Washington between the Australian fund managers and the US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lux, the American official clearly indicated that the American allies could be held inside the price wall or outside.

According to information reporting at the meeting, they were undoubtedly left that Trump's trade battle with China would continue and that if the situation deteriorated, the American allies had to calm down.

Even if things do not happen to this point, the big job relaxes that Lutnick believes will reduce America to a golden age of prosperity is responsible for contradictions.

Trump wants America to remain the dominant world power, while recommending a retirement from world affairs.

To achieve this, its civil servants want the US dollar to weaken and America will return to trade surpluses.

It would be easier to make if the greenback was no longer the global reserve currency, where everything, from basic currency products, is at the cost of US dollars.

To abandon this, however, would mean that the Americans could no longer afford their current lifestyle.

The world becomes a dangerous place and Australia is taken in the middle.