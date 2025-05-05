Politics
Erdogan, Trump discuss the Gaza crisis, defense and stability of Syria on a telephone appeal
President Erdogan, Trump discusses bilateral links, regional telephone problems. (Photo collage by türkiye today)
May 05, 2025 06:32 pm GMT + 03: 00
TPresident Urkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump held a telephone call on Monday to discuss regional and global issues, as well as bilateral links, according to the Trkiyes communications management.
During the conversation, Erdogan invited Trump to visit Trkiye and underlined Ankara's commitment to advance cooperation with Washington, especially in the defense industry.
More to read
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached a “serious level”
Erdogan also discussed the climbing of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing it as having reached a “serious level”. He reiterated preparation in Trkiyes to help the delivery of help and efforts to reach lasting peace.
The Turkish President expressed support to the Trumps to end the wars and praised the negotiations underway with Iran and the efforts to resolve the Russian-Ukraine conflict.
Erdogan also noted that Trkiyes focuses on preserving the territorial integrity of Syria and the guarantee of its stability. He stressed the importance of American efforts to facilitate sanctions against Syria, which could contribute to this process.
A stable Syria, Erdogan concluded, would strengthen regional and global peace.
Trump calls relations with Erdogan “ Excellent ''
Meanwhile, Trump described the conversation as very good and productive, noting that the two leaders have discussed many subjects, including war with Russia / Ukraine, All Things Syria, Gaza, etc., in an article on social networks shared on several platforms.
Trump confirmed the invitation of Erdogans to visit Trkiye and said that the Turkish president would also go to Washington, DC on a future date.
“The president invited me to go to Türkiye on a future date and, likewise, he will come to Washington, DC,” he said. Specific deadlines for visits have not been immediately disclosed.
By reflecting on his previous mandate, Trump welcomed his excellent personal relationship with Erdogan, citing cooperation on several questions, including the role of Trkiyes in the security of Pastor Andrew Brunson.
Anyway, I can't wait to work with President Erdogan to get the end ridiculous, but deadly, the war between Russia and Ukraine has ended now! Added Trump.
