What voters say in recent polls





A new survey shows Trump with low approval notes in the first 100 days

Less than half of Americans approve President Donald Trump in his first 100 days, a new NPR / PBS News / Marist survey program.

President Donald Trump has just exceeded the first 100 days of his second term and his approval notes fluctuated along the way. Recent polls report that its approval notes are slightly lower than its unfavorable notes.

Here is an overview of Trump's latest approval notes across the United States and New York.

Donald Trump approval ratings: What do the polls say?

Here are the latest approval notes published for Trump's administration:

Morning -consulted

Trump's last approval note, according to the Solding Consult Sold (April 28, 2025):

Favorable: 45% unfavorable: 53%

Rasmussen

Trump's most recent approval assessment, according to the Latestrasmussen survey (May 1, 2025):

Favorable: 50% unfavorable: 49%

Civil

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest CIVIQS survey (April 30, 2025):

Favorable: 43% unfavorable: 53%

Cygnal

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest survey (April 9, 2025):

Favorable: 47% unfavorable: 52%

Quinnipiac University

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest survey of Quinnipiac University (April 9, 2025):

Favorable: 41% unfavorable: 53%

The Economist

Trump's last approval note, according to the last of The Economist (April 29, 2025):

Favorable: 41% unfavorable: 53% not sure: 6%

Browser search

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest Navigator research survey (April 8, 2025):

Favorable: 44% unfavorable: 53% uncertain: 3%

Reuters / Ipsos

Trump's last approval note, according to the latest Reuters / Ipsos survey (April 25-27, 2025):

Fox News

Trump's most recent approval rating, according to the latest news survey (March 14-17, 2025):

Favorable: 49% unfavorable: 51%

Falsification

Trump's last approval note, according to Gallup's latest survey (April 1-14, 2025):

Favorable: 44% unfavorable: 53% no opinion: 3%

See the update list: The Trump administration cancels 22 federal leases in New York

Donald Trump approval note in NY

CIVIQS'POLL, updated for the last time on April 30, says that the president has a favorability of 34% among New Yorkers. Alle, 62%, the disadvantaged counters and 4% of New Yorkers are not sure.

President's approval notes: what they measure

An approval rating of the presidents reflects the percentage of Americans interviewed who approve of the performance of the presidents. Everything can have an impact on the rating of a president, such as the legislation adopted, the actions and the elections. According to Teabc News, an approval rating represents not only how the administration behaves for the general public, but could take into account the results of a next election or how much they achieve during their mandate.

The notes of presidential approval were first led by the founder of the American Institute of Public Opinion, George Gallup, around 1935 Togugage Public Support for the present in the United States. While Gallup has followed the presidential approval for 70 years, other organizations have also conducted and disclosed their own polls. Among them, Ipsosandmorning consults.

Contribution: USA Today Network

Emily Barnes reports on consumer problems for the USA Today Networks New York Connect team, focusing on the scam and subjects related to the recall. Follow it on x and [email protected] in contact [email protected].

