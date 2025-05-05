Bertucci's restaurant chain fell to 15 locations after the last bankruptcy





The Italian restaurant chain Bertucci has applied for the bankruptcy protection of chapter 11 at the end of April for the third time since 2018. The company based in Massachusetts, which has locations along the east coast and is best known for its pizza and brick pasta, closed seven sub -performative locations – five in Massachusetts, one in Rhode Island and one in Maryland. The files of the Italian restaurant chain for bankruptcy, firmly the locations The chain was founded in 1981 by Joseph Crugnale, an Italian immigrant. In 1989, USA Today ranked it one of the 10 best American pizza restaurants. The expansion followed quickly and at the end of the 2000s, it had around 100 locations. The restaurant chain hopes that bankruptcy will provide the company with a “breathing spell” so that it can “determine the best way to follow and formulate a global reorganization plan”, he said in the file. In its file, the company said: “With the losses that accumulate, the inflationary pressures still high and the criminières of industry constraints, the proverbial final straw fell [Bertucci’s] This year, when the world has seen food costs arrows, slow consumption expenditure and an uncertain global economy falling (and the end) of the decline. “” In April 2018, Bertucci made a request for protection against the bankruptcy of chapter 11 and closed 15 restaurants. In December 2022, in the midst of the challenges caused by the Pandemic COVID-19 as the closure of restaurants and high inflation, he declared bankruptcy for the second time and rationalized operations to 23 locations, according to the file. Fast food chain closing up to 200 “sub-performant” locations While financial pressures continue to go up, the restaurant is found with a total of 15 locations. Here is where they are: Massachusetts (10 locations) Boston (BERTUCIS PRONTTO FRABLE CASE Format)

Chelmsford

Chestnut Hill (West Roxbury)

Framingham

Hingham

Medford

Newton

By reading

Waltham

Westborough Maryland (1 location) Connecticut (1 location) Delaware (1 location) Pennsylvania (1 location) Virginie (1 location) Click here to get FOX business on the go

