The members of the DPR reveal the possibility of “7th president” directives in the transfer of the lieutenant-general Kunto





Jakarta, kompas.com -Member of the commission of representatives of the House of Representatives I MAJ. Gen. Tni (ret.) TB Hasanuddin suspected the possibility of the instructions of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in the change of the Lieutenant-Lieutenant-Lieutenant Kunto Arief Wibowo, son of the 6th vice-president Try Sutrisn. According to him, he becomes false if the commander of the TNI, General Agus suffered, received instructions from Jokowi who was also a former president. “It is said that it was the successor (Lieutenant-General Kunto) was a former assistant to the 7th president. This means that Commander TNI was on instructions and perhaps quote and cite On the orders of the 7th President, it is not RIGHT“Said TB Hasanuddin in the Sayer Morning Kompas TV on Monday (5/5/2025). Read also: TNI Commandant is highlighted after the controversial mutation of Letjen Kunto, a member of the DPR: should be assessed He explained, in article 10 of the 1945 Constitution (the 1945 Constitution, the president was the highest authority in the army (AD), the Navy (al) and the Air Force (AU). In other words, President Prabowo Suubianto was the highest authority in the TNI today. “Commander Tni, who is not the Ksad, Ksal, Ksau, maybe a group of Kunto? Says TB Hasanuddin. Read also: polemical mutation of the lieutenant-general Kunto, deputy: TNI is not a political tool TB Hasanuddin explained, according to the laws and regulations, it would not be a problem if Prabowo, as a supreme commander, approved the transfer of the Kunto lieutenant-general. But what happened, agus suffered as commander of the TNI rendered a decision to change the Kunto lieutenant-general and was later canceled in a day. “It is therefore possible to come back to this position, because it (prabowo) as more sovereign, so I can. What I cannot understand, how Commander Tni always intervened by a civilian is dangerous,” said TB Hasanuddin. Read also: TNI reveals reasons for which the lieutenant-general Kunto cancels mutated to become a special Kasad staff Known, Letjen Kunto Arief Wibowo Initially transferred according to the decision of the TNI KEP commander number / 554 / IV / 2025 of April 29, 2025. Lieutenant-general Kunto, who previously was commander of Kogabwilhan, I was appointed special staff of the military chief of staff (KSAD). However, the next day, the TNI canceled the transfer of seven TNI ski by the decree number of Commander TNI KEP / 554.A / IV / 2025 dated April 30, 2025. One of the canceled names was the lieutenant-general Kunto Arief Wibowo.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/05/11383521/anggota-dpr-ungkap-kemungkinan-arahan-presiden-ke-7-dalam-mutasi-letjen The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos