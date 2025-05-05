Donald Trump threatens 100% tariffs on films produced outside the United States | News





The American film industry was on homosexuals on Sunday evening after the American president Donald Trump said that he was asking the Ministry of Commerce and the Representative of the United States Trade to implement a 100% rate on all the films entering the country that is produced abroad.

Publishing on Truth Social, Trump said that the American film industry died a very rapid death while filmmakers and studios were attracted abroad by incentives, a situation that the holder of the White House described as a national security threat. He signed with the All Caps declaration that we want the films to be made in America, again!

US STUDIO, STREAMER and independent productions have shot in Canada, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia and other regions for years to avoid high costs in places like Los Angeles, benefiting from attractive incentives, lower costs and international experts.

No studio source had commented on Sunday evening and there are many strangers.

Trump mentioned the film but not television in his article. He took a break implementing a burst of prices on goods imported from around the world, with the exception of China. Films are essentially digital goods and a moratorium of the World Trade Organization prevents countries from imposing prices on digital products.

We did not know when and precisely in what form the prices of the film would come into force and if they include post-production services. Until now, has prevailed over tariff proposals has not extended to services. Sources said the question was complicated and would likely take time to get into force. The holder of the White House is notoriously spontaneous and erratic and there remains the possibility that it comes back part of his declaration and tries to alleviate the fleeing productions in another way.

No one could say if the proposed prices would affect American films filmed entirely or partly abroad, and how the prices would be calculated. Disneys Marvel has a British Hub and Avengers: Doomsday began production in March. Sony / Marvels Fourth Spider-Man, with Tom Holland is expected to shoot in the United Kingdom later this year.

Universal has shot Christpher Nolans the Odyssey in Morocco and other places, and is supposed to shoot part of the film in Los Angeles. Warner Bros operates Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in the United Kingdom and Screen would have recently been that JJ Abrams Next is in pre-production there. Netflix has a large international calendar for the production of original films and licenses around the world.

The top of the mind was also whether the price would be retrospective, which has an impact on the next outings like Paramount / Skydances Memorial Day Tentpole and Tom Cruise Starrer Mission: Impossible The Final Recking, and the release of July Fantastic Four: First Steps, which turned in Pinewood Studios last year.

Trumps Edit alarmed the independent activity while she is preparing to descend to Cannes for an intense week of negotiations of rights and co-production. In the United States, independent producers have been encouraged by the introduction of the independent film tax credit and, separately, there will be a lot of discussions on what is qualified as American film.

A 100% price on films produced outside the United States could in theory have deep ramifications for American buyers of international films, which rise in the foreground in a festival like Cannes and can deepen the price season. It was not clear if there would be a budgetary ceiling on the films affected.

China, which climbed a trade war with the United States and faces a 145% tariff on its goods entering the country, recently said that it limited the number of Hollywood films it would matter. American sales officers will now wonder if international buyers of their films will be forced to operate under reciprocal rates imposed by their country.

Californian incentive

American production around the world has been strongly to the point in the past year, when the impact of the Hollywood Strikes in 2023 led filmmakers, studios and the self -employed to shoot in other countries.

California Governor Gavin Newsom pushes more than double credit programs to cinema tax and television in California, the annual allowance of $ 330 million to $ 750 million, and two bills go through the state legislature to increase the level of scope and discount.

Efforts have been underway to introduce a federal incentive on production, which has support within industry and addresses emotional subjects, including economic development and job creation.

The problem seems to be under Trumps' policy to create American jobs, ironically the Congress member who directed federal production efforts, Adam Schiff, the California junior senator, is not a Trump favorite after being appointed principal director of Trumps First Impeachment in 2019.

He remained clear how to prevail over the so-called special ambassadors in Hollywood Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stallone and Jon Voight appear in all of this.

Voight would work on a plan, although no detail has emerged. In addition to their long associations with studios, Gibson and Stallone are also independent pillars that have made, played in and produced expensive films built in independent space.

Not so long ago, Gibson told Fox News that it was cheaper for him to pilot an entire crew in Europe and pay accommodation for a three -day shoot than to film for a day in Los Angeles.

Filmla said in its latest report in April that production levels dropped by 28.9% in the first quarter and that the agency said that 2024 was the second year the least productive behind the 2020, Covid settlement.

Trumps publishes on Truth Social in Full

The film industry in America dies from a very rapid death. Other countries offer all kinds of incentives to remove our filmmakers and studios from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas in the United States are devastated.

It is a concerted effort of other nations and, therefore, a national security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Consequently, I authorize the Ministry of Commerce and the Representative of the United States trade immediately to start the institute process a 100% price on all the films that enter our country which are produced in foreign land. We want films made in America, once again!

