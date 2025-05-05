Donald Trump announces a 100% price on non -American films as a “dying” of the film industry | US News





Donald Trump said he would target films made outside the United States as part of his current pricing war.

The American president said that the country's film industry “died of a very rapid death”.

He complained that other countries “offered all kinds of incentives to keep” filmmakers and film studios from the United States.

In an article on his social media site Truth Social, he declared that it was a “concerted effort of other nations and, consequently, a threat of national security”.

Trump said that he had authorized the Ministry of Commerce and the Office of the US Trade Representative to put a 100% “price” on all the films that enter our country that are produced in foreign land “.

This comes when the president made another political announcement on social networks on Sunday, announcing that he would order the reopening of the notorious Alcatraz prison.

We do not know how the price would affect international productions, such as the next mission: impossible – The Final Reckoning, which is filmed in the United States as well as other countries in the world.

The data from the Motion Picture Association shows American films produced $ 22.6 billion (17 billion pounds sterling) in exports and $ 15.3 billion (11.5 billion pounds sterling) in 2023.

President Trump's last tariff announcement is part of a broader repression of American imports announced last month.

During a press conference outside the White House, he described a reference rate of 10% on goods from other countries, with various allocated samples – later increasing the rate on Chinese products to 145%.

This is not the first time that Trump has expressed concern about the film production that was moving abroad.

He appointed actors Mel Gibson, Jon Voight and Sylvester Stallone as “special ambassadors” in Hollywood shortly before he took office, promising to bring Hollywood “bigger, better and stronger than ever”.

The production of American films and television faced a difficult period in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic, which included the strikes of the 2023 Hollywood Guild and recent forest fires in Los Angeles.

In the United States, the overall production of film and television fell 26% compared to 2021, according to ProdPro data.

Expolving his announcement, Trump told journalists at the White House on Sunday evening that other nations had “stolen the capacity to make films in the United States”.

