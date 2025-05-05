“60 minutes” broadcast a scathing attack on Trump despite warnings from Paramount bosses





60 minutes does not decrease when it comes to reporting President Donald Trump, despite Paramount, the parent company of CBS, involved in a legal battle with the government.

The episode of Sunday (May 4) broadcast a segment focused on the way the Trump administration targeted the law firms who had the cheek to challenge it when it was not in office.

“On the campaign track, President Trump promised to provide the power of the presidency to continue his perceived enemies, to read the official description of the Sunday episode.” Now at the White House, Trump uses decrees to target some of the largest law firms in the country which he accuses the judicial system against him. “”

Animator Scott Pelley spoke with Marc Elias, a great lawyer who worked for the Hillary Clinton campaign and defeated Trump's efforts to overthrow the election results in 2020 before the court. Elias described Trump's actions as “an assault on the whole of the legal profession”.

“Donald Trump is the embodiment of everything that is wrong with the American political system,” said Elias. And so, when Donald Trump says that I am contrary to ethics or that I undermine his vision of America, I say, my boy, I have to do something good. »»

He also compared Trump's decrees to a mafia boss intimidating people in a neighborhood. “The fact is that these law firms are informed, if you don't play ball with us, maybe something will really happen to you,” added Elias.

Perkins Coie, a former law firm Elias, was one of Trump's Vendetta's targets, accused of “illegal or not very recommendable practices” for their link with Trump surveys and its allies.

Trump's decree against Perkins Coie was blocked last week when a federal judge described him as “unconstitutional reprisals”.

The scathing 60 -minute segment comes a week after Pelley told live viewers that the broadcasts, the longtime producer, Bill Owens, had chosen to leave after the Paramount bosses asked the program to hold stories Criticizing Trump. This comes then that Paramount Global seems to merge with Skydance Media, an agreement that would need the green light of federal regulators under the Trump administration.

Our parent company, paramount, tries to finish a merger. The Trump administration must approve it. Paramount started to supervise our content of new ways, Pelley said at the end of last week's show. Bill estimated that he had lost independence that honest journalism requires that no one here is happy, but by moving, Bill proved that a thing was the right person to lead 60 minutes from the start. »»

60 minutes, Sunday, 7/6 C, CBS

