



Great Britain was a consistent servant of the Chinese Communist Party and authorized Beijing to extend its economic power around the world, said President Trumps Trumps. In a broad against British movements to re -engage with China, Peter Navarro warned the ministers that it was a very dangerous moment for countries to be exposed to China during a trade war with Trump. He also attacked ministers for rejected relaxation of food standards, which would have enabled imports from the United States of chlorinated chicken, and said it would have a cost to conclude a trade agreement with the United States. Peter Navarro said the British government must withstand China chain gifts Chris Kleponis / CNP Navarro, the main advisor of presidents for trade and manufacturing, was one of the main architects of the Trumps Liberation Day prices and is a fierce critic from Beijing. His comments will arouse concerns among the ministers, who will try to establish closer trade and investment relations with the EU and China while not passing the White House. Navarro said the American prices on Beijing would add to pressure on other countries unless they require similar taxes. He said the British government was to withstand the gifts of Beijing strings and avoid becoming a dumping ground for goods that China could no longer sell in the United States. The United Kingdom was an overly consistent servant of the Chinese Communist Party because of the gifts loaded with ropes that China offers as a means of broadcasting its soft power, he said The telegraph. If the Chinese vampire cannot suck the American blood, it will suck the blood of the United Kingdom and the blood of the EU. It is a very dangerous moment for global economies with regard to exhibition to China. Rachel Reeves, Chancellor, David Lammy, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, recently visited China in the context of Drive lab for pragmatic re -engagement with Beijing. It is also feared that the government will blow Trump with its plans for a reset of the EU which will be revealed at a summit on May 19. However, Navarro said that he could not share more details on US-UK talks, apart from the advice on what to expect if London does not soften his position on food standards. He said: this is a British political problem. It is not for us to solve this kind of problem. It's just that it has a cost. If the United Kingdom, or any entity in the world, wishes to impose much higher pricing and non-tariff obstacles to protect different sectors of its economy, the United States will no longer tolerate this. Work has said: This government will always adopt a clear and strategic approach to manage Uks relations with China. Our approach to international trade will remain to improve the long -term prosperity of the UKS, while never compromising economic and national security.

