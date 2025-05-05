



Bernd Debusmann Jr

BBC News, White House

Getty images

The price to maintain Alcatraz prisoners was much higher than in the federal penitentiary system.

US President Donald Trump has doubled his proposal to reopen and develop Alcatraz, the formerly notorious prison island in the frozen waters of San Francisco Bay.

Alcatraz – Popularly known as “The Rock” – has been closed for decades and is now a historic landmarks visited by millions of tourists each year.

The American president says that he believes that the prison could be prohibited to house dangerous prisoners and serve as a symbol of the law and the order in the United States.

But the experts say that the renovation of the dilapidated remains of the formerly formidable prison is “not at all realistic”.

Here's what we know about the plan.

What is Alcatraz and who has it?

Getty images

A cellular block at Alcatraz Island in San Francisco

Located on an island at around 1.25 mile (2 km) off San Francisco, Alcatraz was initially built as a strong naval defense, but was rebuilt at the beginning of the 20th century as a military prison.

In 1934, he was officially converted to a federal prison – the Alcatraz Federal Penitentiary – housing notorious prisoners, including the Gangster Al Capone, Mickey Cohen and George “Machinet” Kelly, among others.

The prison was among the most notorious in the United States at the time and was considered essential due to the strong currents and the icy temperatures of the Bay of San Francisco.

The establishment was also made famous by the 1979 film, the drama of the American biographical prison, Escape d'Alcatraz, which told an escape from 1962 prisoners with Clint Eastwood with the post of leader Frank Morris.

It was also the 1996 film site, The Rock, with Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage, about a former FBI captain and chemist from FBI who saves hostages from Alcatraz Island.

When did Alcatraz closed?

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Bop, it was almost three times more expensive to operate than other federal institutions and was finally closed by the Attorney General Robert Kennedy in 1963.

The island and prison are now a museum operated by the National Park Service. Over 1.4 million people visit each year.

“Alcatraz is a place where the past meets the present,” said Christine Lehnertz, president and chief executive officer of the Golden Gate Parks Conservancy in a press release sent to the BBC.

“It challenges us to listen, learn and advance stories that still shape our world today,” she added.

Has it been planned for reopening?

Donald Trump is not the first president to revoke the establishment of the installation as a detention center.

In 1981, Alcatraz was one of the 14 sites considered by the Reagan administration to contain up to 20,000 refugees who had fled Cuba in Florida in the famous “Mariel Boatlift”.

The site was finally rejected due to a total lack of adequate installations and its value as a historic tourist site.

What did Donald Trump said about Alcatraz?

Trump explains his idea of ​​reopening Alcatraz

In a social article of truth on May 4, Trump first declared that he had ordered his government to reopen and extend the island's prison, claiming that “for too long, America was prey to vicious, violent and repeated criminal offenders”.

Addressing the journalists of the White House the next day, Trump said that, in his opinion, Alcatraz “represents something very strong, very powerful” – the law and the order.

“We need law and order in this country,” he said. “So we're going to watch it. Some people here will work very hard on this.”

While he said that he found the idea “interesting”, Trump also admitted that the prison was currently a “great career” which is “rusty and rotten”.

“It somehow represents something that is both horrible, beautiful and strong and miserable,” he said.

Trump's Tsar Frontier, Tom Homan, also told journalists that Alcatraz could be “an option” for “threats of public security importance and national security threats”.

“It should be on the table,” he added.

Can Alcatraz really be reopened?

Getty images

A cell on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, California,

Shortly after Trump's comments made the headlines in the world, the spokesman for the Ministry of Justice, Chad Gilmartin, said in a statement that Bop “worked in the reconstruction and opening of Alcatraz to serve as a symbol of the law and the order”.

But experts in prison and historians have expressed serious doubts if the plan is possible.

“To be frank, at the beginning, I thought it was a joke,” said Hugh Hurwitz, who was an acting director of the BOP between May 2018 and August 2019, at the BBC. “It is not realistic to think that you can repair it. You will have to tear it and start again.”

Mr. Hurwitz underlined a number of problems with the installation, including buildings which “literally collapse”, cells in which “a person of six feet cannot get up”.

“There are no safety upgrades. No cameras. No fence,” he added. “You can't drive a prison.”

“I have two words: water and wastewater,” said Jolene Babyak, an author and historian from Alcatraz who lived there for two stays as a child with her father, a prison administrator.

“At its peak, all the wastewater of 500 or more had just thrown in the bay,” she said. “Nowadays, he must get married. It is simply not at all realistic. But it captures everyone's imagination.”

When the installation closed in 1963, the BOP said that it was almost three times more expensive to operate Alcatraz than any other federal prison – the cost per capita being $ 10 and $ 13, compared to $ 3 and $ 5 for other facilities. It was partly because it demanded that food and supplies be placed by boat.

In today's federal prisons, the per capita cost of detainees is between $ 120 and $ 164, which means that costs could reach more than $ 500 per person in an establishment like Alcatraz, which could only contain 340 prisoners to its peak.

“It was wise to keep a condemned there,” said John Martini, a historian who spent several years on Alcatraz as a Ranger at the National Park Service. “Things haven't changed. But the place went downhill.”

“It is essentially a shell. Even concrete has major problems. The park service has put millions in structural stabilization,” he added. “They would need water, electricity, heat and sanitation. None of these functions.”

“This [Trump’s comments] are only another turn of Alcatraz's strange history, “added Mr. Martini.

