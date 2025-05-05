Modi's late cut: Govindan is trying to break the partnership with Adani | News onmanorama

CPM Secretary of State, MV Govindan, struggled to shake the clumsiness that his party had to suffer on May 2 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi happily recalled that the Kerala Minister of Ports called Adani “partner. “See, he is a minister of a speaking communist government,” Modi had publicly published by VN Vasavan by the name of the name to describe Adani during the dedication ceremony of the port of Vizhinjam.

After the Modi Sucker-Punch, the secretary of state of the CPM looked eager to scratch the trace of brilliant Adani on his red flag of the working class. However, he was also not ready to fully deny Adani.

Govindan's argument was that the CPM could not be blamed for Adani's supremacy in Vizhinjam. He blamed it to Oommen Chandy. “We (the government led by the CPM under VS Achuthanandan) had imagined only a limited role for the private sector in Vizhinjam. Our plan was to mobilize money (2500 crores) using SBI as the main bank, but the UDF government which came in power in 2011 launched our program. Instead, they adopted a privatization plan at its level” Secretariat. “The agreement has been designed in such a way that 99% of the profits will take place towards Adani,” he said.

Nevertheless, he said that the LDF government which came to power did not withdraw from the project because it would have been legally untenable. In short, Adani was a private burden that the Oommen Chandy government had forced the Pinarayi Vijayan government.

Even if Adani was a bitter pill to swallow, Govindan said that the CPM was not against the private capital as the Prime Minister claimed. “We have never been fully against privatization, and we have never said that private capital should not be accepted. Our stand is that the government should have the upper hand (in a company). As part of it, sometimes other capitalist forces will also have to be included,” said Govindan.

This reluctant but meticulous acceptance of private capital was taken during the 18th CPM congress, held in April 2005. It is the prospect of foreign loans that required a political prescription. “The Congress of the 18th Party (2005) had clearly declared that the governments of the States should be able to use funds which are not anti-passants and not linked to many conditions,” said CPM Secretary of State.

Here is what the 18th Congress said: “The chestnut rule which must guide our governments as well as other institutions to decide to accept these funds (loans from international agencies such as the World Bank, BAD, DFID, JBIC and similar) must be based on an assessment which will bring a certain relief to the people and will lead to economic improvement without compromising the autonomy of public governments.”

Govindan said that even China accepted foreign funds. “It was Deng Xiaoping (the most powerful figure in the People's Republic of China from the late 1970s until his death in 1997) who declared in the early 1990s that China would become a free land of poverty and unemployment by 2020. During these 30 years, see how Govindan said.

He said that the CPM had long identified private investments as one of the sources that could be exploited to improve the lives of the residents of Kerala. “So do not be like the party would scratch in the simple mention of the private sector,” he said.

It was clear that he had not approved the “partner” qualification that Vasavan had given to Adani. “We have not seen Adani as a partner, but for the successful implementation of the project, we have taken the help of Adani,” he said.

This therefore means that the aspect of privatization has been removed from the Vizhinjam project, it was asked. “Now too, that is part of the privatization. We have not sabotaged the Pact (carried out by the Government of the UDF), we came as a continuation of another government. If we had decided to put an end to the project, there would have been legal problems, and the project would have ended.

Govindan was also asked the most obvious question. Why would the party describe as its “partner” a business conglomerate which was identified as the symbol of cronyism capitalism under Narendra Modi. He said that Adani in Vizhinjam was not the capitalism of cronyism.

He gave a curious explanation of the capitalism of cronyism. According to the secretary of the state of the CPM, this meant the official government link which sold public assets at low cost. General understanding is that capitalism of cronyism is a system where certain companies have prospered on their unfair proximity to the ruling elite and the best bureaucracy. “In Vizhinjam, there is no attempt to sell anything and it is therefore not the capitalism of cronyism,” he said.