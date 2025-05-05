Donald Trump says he asked to send us an army in Mexico





President Donald Trump said Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum refused his offer to deploy American troops in Mexico to combat the country's drug cartels.

Newsweek contacted the Mexican Foreign Ministry to comment on Monday by email outside ordinary office hours.

Why it matters

Between 2015 and 2021, the number of murders in Mexico per year linked to organized crime has increased from around 8,000 to 23,500 per year, according to figures from the Mexican peace index. The major cartels operate on a transnational base and are strongly involved in the smuggling of fentanyl and illegal migrants in the United States

What to know

Addressing journalists on Sunday on the Air Force One, Trump said it was “true” that Sheinbaum had refused his offer to send American soldiers to Mexico to help fight cartels.

He said, “Well, she is so afraid of the cartels that she cannot walk, so you know that is the reason.

“And I think she is a charming woman. The president of Mexico is a charming woman, but she is so afraid of cartels that she cannot even think directly.”

President Donald Trump speaks to journalists on the southern lawn of the White House on May 04, 2025 in Washington, DC president Donald Trump

After Trump returned to the White House in January, he signed a decree designating a number of Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, giving them the same status of groups such as Isis and Al-Qaeda.

In April, Trump published a presidential memorandum asking the US military to play a more direct role in securing the southern border, including attempts at illegal entry, to keep “sovereignty, territorial integrity and security”.

In 2023, the United States recorded more than 74,000 deaths which were allocated to fentanyl overdoses according to figures from centers for disease control and prevention.

What people say

Referring to the cartels on Sunday, Trump said: “These are bad news. If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, we would be honored to go and do it. I told him. I would be honored to enter and do it. The cartels are trying to destroy our country.”

Speaking on Saturday, Sheinbaum said that she had refused Trump's military assistance offer to Mexico commentary: “He said:” How can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the American army enters and helps you. “And you know what I told him?” No, President Donald Trump. “Sovereignty is not for sale.

Sheinbaum said she told Trump that the United States and Mexico “can work together, but you in your territory and the United States.”

What happens next

Sheinbaum's refusal to allow American soldiers to operate in Mexico could increase tensions with the Trump administration which is already in dispute with the Mexican state for trade and prices. Any unilateral deployment would be very controversial and could see American forces getting involved in a prolonged conflict.

