Xi's visit to Moscow should not be taken lightly





The Chinese chief's planned state-of-the-art visit to Moscow symbolizes the political support of his country to Russia and their unity in the international arena, which constitutes a potential threat to Ukraine due to the possible strengthening of economic and military-technique cooperation between the two nations.

Opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by the director of the Russian and Belarusian study program at the Ukrainian Prism Foreign Policy Council, candidate of historic sciences Yaroslav Chornohor. He recalled that the four -day trip of Chinese chief Xi Jinping to Moscow is a state visit, which is therefore of practical and symbolic meaning. “It is important that China demonstrates good relations with Russia. And if we take into account the current context, where (the special envoy of the American president – Éd.) Witkoff comes to Putin while the Trump team continues to try to tear Russia from China, demonstrating unity between partners is not a secondary objective,” said the expert. Read also: The Chinese MFA confirms Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow despite security risks Chornohor also recalled that Xi Jinping came to the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi in February 2014, while Putin went to Beijing on February 4, 2022, on the eve of the opening of the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. “I think a lot in the world happens after Putin has received the consent, approval or insurance from the Chinese chief that there will be no resistance,” suggested the expert. Commenting confirmation by the Chinese Foreign Ministry of the Visit of Xi Jinping in Russia on May 9 despite the lack of security guarantees from Ukraine, Chornohor noted that China considers itself a superpower which can dictate the conditions for the whole world, and many other countries agree with this. “Consequently, if a visit which has the status of a state is scheduled for May, it would not be acceptable to the head of a superpower to react to any threat. Most likely, Putin convinced China that he would be able to guarantee the security of XI throughout his stay in Moscow,” noted the expert. Read also: China, Brazil to engage more actively “friends of peace” in the regulations of the “Ukraine crisis” In response to the question of additional risks that the meeting of the two leaders poses for Ukraine, Chornohor said that it would be difficult to predict, because these countries generally only offer official declarations. “In fact, everything can happen. We do not know with certainty what they (Putin and Xi, – ed.) Planning. We will monitor the situation and try not to miss any obvious or hidden sign during this event. There is nothing terrible at the moment, but we must not take this visit at light either,” believes the expert. According to him, so far, nothing indicates that the Chinese can appear on the battlefield as the official allies of Russia. “Still, economic and military-technique cooperation is what constitutes a serious threat to Ukraine because Russia is currently in a very difficult economic situation. We often focus on Russia's human resources, but in fact, they lack all other resources to wage war in the Putin regime states, it is already aid to Russia, “said Chornohor. Read also: Tusk: no European chief should attend Moscow parade As Ukrinform reported it earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping, despite President Volodymyr Zelensky's declaration that the Ukrainian party will not provide any security guarantee on the Russian Federation territory on May 9, will make a four -day visit to Moscow. The Chinese chief will come to Russia during a state visit from May 7 to 10 and will participate in the Moscow celebrations on the occasion of the Victory Day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-polytics/3989559-expert-xis-moscow-visit-shouldnt-be-taken-lightly.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos