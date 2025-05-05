



On Sunday, President Donald Trump, the president of West Palm Beach, Florida. Claudia Sheinbaum rejected her proposal to send American troops to Mexico to help thwart the illegal drug trade because she is afraid of the powerful cartels in the country.

Trump's comments one day came after Sheinbaum confirmed that Trump had hurried during a call last month to accept a more important role for the US army in the fight against drug cartels in Mexico.

Trump said he was true that he had proposed to send the troops to Mexico and unleash himself in Sheinbaum for rejected the idea.

Well, she is so afraid of cartels that she can't walk, so you know that is the reason, “said Trump in comments to journalists on the Air Force on Sunday.” And I think she is a charming woman. The president of Mexico is a charming woman, but she is so afraid of cartels that she cannot even think directly.

The American military presence along the southern border with Mexico has increased regularly in recent months, following Trump's order in January to increase the role of the Armys in the debit of migrants.

The command of the Northern American increased troops and equipment at the border, increased inhabited surveillance flights to monitor fentanyl traffic along the border and asked for an extended authority so that the American special forces work in close collaboration with the Mexican forces carrying out operations against cartels.

But Sheinbaum said that the American troops operating inside Mexico were going too far.

He said, how can we help you fight drug trafficking? I propose that the American army enters and helps you. And you know what I told him? No, President Trump, she said on Saturday. Sovereignty is not for sale. Sovereignty is loved and defended.

She added that she had told Trump that their two countries could work together, but you in your territory and us in ours.

Trump, in February, has appointed foreign terrorist organizations many gangs and cartels leading to drugs in the United States, restricting their movements and giving the police for more resources to act against them.

But Sheinbaums' position and Trump's response suggest that American pressure for unilateral military intervention could create tensions between the two leaders after cooperation on immigration and trade at the start of Trump's second term.

Trump said the American army is necessary to stem the scourge of fentanyl in the United States.

This is bad news, Trump said about cartels. If Mexico wanted help with the cartels, we would be honored to go and do it. I told him that. I would be honored to enter and do it. Cartels are trying to destroy our country.

The White House has also linked its efforts to reduce the Fentanyl flow to Trumps pricing, saying that it wanted to hold Mexico, Canada and China responsible for stimulating drug flow in the United States

