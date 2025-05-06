



Sources close to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan have said that India should understand that the military cartel in Pakistan must exhibit if he wanted to put an end to cross -border terrorism

Sources have said that Pahalgam's terrorist attack is attributed to the Pakistani army chief Gen Asim Munnir. (Image: AP / File)

The Pakistani army chief Asim Munnir, who came out of the shadows in the middle of increasing tensions between India and his country, is painted like a hero after the terrorist attack by Jammu and Kashmirs Pahalgam on April 22.

One of the deadliest strikes in the valley which won 26 lives, it is attributed to General Munnir who, until recently, preferred to operate from behind the scenes, sources said in CNN-News18. On May 1, he even addressed the troops in a radical gesture, standing at the top of a reservoir during a military exercise and told them that any military mishap of India will come up against a quick, resolved and notchy response “.

Referring to the Pakistans, judge or go beyond any Indian strike, his comments are considered a trap “by adversaries. According to sources close to the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Pakistanis hate him” and, because of the attack by Pahalgam, he is painted as a hero.

The sources told CNN-News18 that if there was a nuclear threat from Pakistan, then it comes from the military cartel. They said that India should understand that this military cartel must exhibit if he wanted to end the cross -border terrorism.

Until Pakistan has no civil democracy, it will never end, “they said.

When they were asked if there was a division within the army against General Munnir, the sources underlined large -scale corruption among the main leaders due to the army chief. Those who act against him are targeted, they said.

They also said that the military chief had transformed Pakistan into North Korea. “Pakistan hates him, but he will become a hero thanks to India,” they added.

There is a lot of hatred against the General Munnir in Pakistan, in particular those who want a democratic system, the sources said. If India, behind the scenes, puts pressure on the United States and the European Union, there can be a way out and people like the army leader, who are afraid of democracy, can be limited by sanctions, they added.

