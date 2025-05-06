Kenez / Stockholm

Ankara is worried about the recent movements of several Republics of Central Asia to deepen diplomatic engagement with the Republic of Cyprus, a quarter of work that Turkey perceives as part of the European unions pushed to extend its influence in the Turkish region and weaken the Ankaras on the issue of Cyprus. However, despite its concern, the response of turkeys was particularly cautious, reflecting both the desire to avoid direct friction with historical allies and the limits of its current diplomatic influence.

At the center of the turkey, the concern is an announcement made in the joint communication of the EU-central in Asia, which has emphasized the membership of the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council 541 and 550, which reject the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus (KKTC), a state recognized only by Turkey. In particular, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, all members of the Turkish States Organization (OTS), have publicly reiterated their commitment to these resolutions during the Somerkand summit, marking a diplomatic setback to advocate Ankaras of a two -state solution on Cyprus.

On April 25, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan answered a question about these recent developments by supervising the issue as family matter in the Turkish world. He stressed that Turkey actively engages in dialogue with its partners, declaring that efforts are underway by direct channels rather than in public confrontation. We believe that the dissemination of such problems publicly serves the agenda of those who seek to sow discord among us, he said, adding that unity and discretion are essential to strengthen the shared vision of the Turkish world.

However, the question went back up again during a session of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee on April 30, while the legislators and civil servants faced what many in Ankara consider a disturbing realignment among the nations traditionally considered as a part of the strategic and cultural sphere of the turkey.

Although Turkey has long admitted that many countries in Central Asia recognize Cyprus and maintain limited diplomatic links, such as the accreditation of nicosia ambassadors from Embassies located elsewhere, recent gestures, including the Kazakhstans decision to open an embassy in Nicosia, are considered signs of deletion priorities in the region. Turkish officials suggest that this reflects not only the growing interest of the EU, but also a recalibration of the Central Asian States seeking to diversify their foreign policy in the midst of global uncertainty.

Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Burhanettin Duran, characterized the developments in the context of a broader strategic effort of the EU, which showed increased interest in Central Asia, in particular after the war in Ukraine, in accordance with the renewed transatlantic vision of the current American administration. However, his remarks in Parliament also reflected a measured tone.

We have transmitted our sensitivities and shared our expectations with our friends, said Duran, referring specifically to the commitment of the Kazakhstans with Cyprus. Encouraged them to adopt a more balanced approach without increasing the problem in a public dispute.

His words have reported that Ankaras balances the law, aimed at protecting the Turkish red lines on Cyprus without partners alienated in OTS, in particular at a time when the economic lever effect of turkeys and the regional attraction are confronted with the growing competition of other world actors.

Transcription of the debate of the parliamentary committee on Cyprus:

Foreign relations comm. April 30

Political observers suggest that the limited approach to turkey is as much a question of necessity as the principle. With its economy under tension and the regional priorities extended through conflicts in Gaza, Syria and Ukraine, Ankara has more difficulty maintaining its traditional role as a unifying force in the Turkish world.

The dilemma is particularly obvious in the efforts of the turkeys to ensure a more important role for the KKTC in the pan-turkic structures. Although the KKTC obtained observer status in OTS in 2022, there was a limited follow-up in terms of concrete initiatives or recognition beyond Turkey.

The organization of the council of the former of the organization of the Turkish states held a meeting in the KKTC on May 2, which was more a symbolic gesture of support than a decisive turning point. Representatives of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and the KKTC host attended the rally. The delegation also visited the president of KKTC, Ersin Tatar.

In a striking turn, the president of the council of former, the former Turkish Prime Minister Binali YLDRM, was recently examined by the public concerning allegations linked to his family to drug trafficking networks based in Cyprus. The accusations were made by Cemil Nal, the former financial coordinator of the gang chief killed Halil Falyal, who was killed in 2022. NAL said that the YLDRMS family had played a role in the smuggling operations of narcotics. On Friday, NAL was shot in the Netherlands.

These developments have rekindled concerns concerning blurred lines between politics and organized crime in the north of Cyprus, a region often described as a strategic court of turkeys. Analysts argue that the tangle of territories with illegal activities such as play, money laundering, drug trafficking and sex trade continues to hinder the prospects of significant reform. Some believe that the rooted interests linked to state and criminal networks are not very encouraged to disturb the status quo.

The frustration of the presence of deepening of EUS in Central Asia has also surfaced in declarations of senior Turkish officials. The president and former president of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Fuat Oktay, accused Brussels of having externalized his foreign policy to Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, warning that Turkish interests are systematically sidelined.

It is not diplomacy, his submission, said Oktay, stressing what he described as repeated cases of EU policy shaped by the vetos of small Member States.

Oktay was also involved in the allegations of corruption involving Falyal. A few days before his assassination, Nal said in an interview with the newspaper BUGN KBRS that Whit has accepted $ 50 million in bribes. NAL had previously allegedly allegedly allegedly in a Dutch prison, published by the investigative journalist Cevheri Gven, that former Interior Minister Sleyman Soyu also accepted $ 20 million in Falyal with Oktay. He also claimed that Falyal had a blackmail mine on Turkish politicians and bureaucrats, including sexual recordings and secret-broth negotiations with his hotel clients.

According to NAL, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed Yasin Ekrem Serim, the son of his longtime financial assistant Maksut Serim and former commercial partner of Falyal, as KKTC ambassador on August 1, 2024In order to recover these compromised materials. However, Serim was quietly recalled after only seven months, due to his own involvement in illicit relationships. Around the same time, Erdogan also dismissed Maksut Serim, who had worked closely with him for many years.

Oktay rejected the allegations that Turkey loses its influence on Cyprus as part of a smear campaign of alleged members of terrorist organizations. The Turkish government has long labeled opponents and political criticisms as affiliated with terrorist groups. Last week, a disclosed directive of the Directorate of Communications of the turkey, often described as President Recep Tayyip Erdoans, asked pro-government journalists and the legislators of the party in power to portray criticisms as linked to terrorist organizations and not to hesitate to initiate psychological operations.

Despite hard rhetoric, the ability of turkeys to revers the tide remains uncertain. The emerging reality is that the governments of Central Asia, formerly perceived as constant allies, are pursuing more and more a foreign policy which gives less weight to traditional loyalty and more on pragmatic engagement with a larger range of actors.

The motivation behind these stages stems from the global strategic environment. These countries are reassessed their positions in the midst of possibilities such as a negotiated end to the war in Ukraine and increased competition between the West, Russia and China, said Duran.

Rather than confronting its Turkish partners, Turkey seeks to strengthen its diplomatic presence by a quiet commitment and institutional links within the OTS. Ankara officials insist that long -term cultural and historical obligations still give Turkey a unique advantage, even if short -term interests divergent.

Did not react emotionally. Building bridges, Duran said in Parliament. It is a long -term alignment, not a short -term noise.

Meanwhile, May 3, presidentErdogan inaugurated a newly built presidential complex in Nicosia, built by Turkey to house the presidency of the KKTC, the Parliament, the primary and a public park. Describing the building, modeled according to its own presidential palace in Ankara, as a symbol of unwavering turkeys towards the KKTC, Erdogan qualified the testimony of Ankaras support for its independence. He reaffirmed the determination of turkeys to continue supporting the Turkish Cypriot people, promising strong support in all areas, from the lifting of international isolation to strengthen links with the Turkish world.