May 9 Romings: SC reserves a verdict in the military trial case, will announce the decision this week – Pakistan





The constitutional bench of supreme courts (SC) reserved its verdict on calls against the decision to declare the civil trials in the void and non -Avenus on Monday, saying that it would announce the verdict later this week.

Development occurred while the CB resumed to hear a case concerning military trials and the subsequent condemnation of civilians for their role in the attacks against army facilities during the riots which followed the former president Imran Khans at arrest on May 9, 2023.

The CB has resumed hearing a set of 38 intra-short calls (ICA) moved by federal and provincial governments as well as the Shuhada Balouthistan forum, among others, against October 2023 widely appreciated by a bench of five judges who unanimously declared that the test of civilians accused in military courts violated the Constitution.

The bench led by Judge Amicin Khan and the inclusion of judges Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Naeem Akhtar Afghan, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Musarrat Hilali and Shahid Bilal Hassan examine or not the civil trials in military courts.

During the hearing, the Pakistan Attorney General (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared as a Council of State.

Television analyst Hafeezullah Niazi, father of Hassaan Niazi, who was one of those sentenced by military courts for riots, also attended the hearing.

While the bench has reserved its verdict on the longtime case, Judge Aminuddin said that the court would make its short ordinance on the decision this week.

The hearing

At the start of today's hearing, AGP Awan said that he would start his arguments by detailing what happened on May 9, 2023.

Our country is in a state of war almost all year round, he said. Army installations were attacked in a well thought out plan; On May 9, 49 places were attacked from 3 p.m., he said.

He noted that a Prime Minister had been hanged in Pakistan referring to the hanging of ex-PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, but even there was not such a protest. No political party had attacked the army in the past.

The Attorney General also referred to the political history of the Pakistans, saying that all the parties had been prohibited during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD).

All the leaders of the MRD were in the channels that Asghar Khan was under house arrest for three and a half years, the AGP said. Even during this period, no one took a step like people on May 9.

Even if it was a reaction to May 9, it cannot be authorized; Ours is not an ordinary country, said the AGP. Due to geography, we face many threats.

Judge Mandokhail pointed out that the question in court did not concern if a crime was committed, saying: You come to the call, tell us about the call.

While continuing his arguments, AGP AWAN said that the army had taken ministerial measures for negligence during the attack on Jinnah's house.

Three senior officers were withdrawn without pension and benefits, including a lieutenant-general, a brigadier and a lieutenant-colonel, he said.

The dissatisfaction was expressed by the performance of 14 officers, does not like and distrust means that they cannot obtain additional promotion, said the AGP.

To this, judge Mandokhail asked if the army had initiated criminal proceedings against an army officer.

The Attorney General said that criminal measures were only taken when a crime had been committed, noting that ministerial measures had been taken for not having stopped the incidents of May 9.

The army law is clear that departmental action will also be accompanied by a criminal sanction, replied Mandokhail.

AGP Awan then said that he would present arguments on May 9, as well as the decision and the appeal of July 21.

There were 23 incidents in Punjab, eight in KP, seven in the Sindh and one in Balutchistan. The general seat, Lahore, the Mianwali air base and the ISI offices were attacked.

All the incidents of May 9 were not accidental, the whole body was inactive from 5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. If there was an external assault on Lahore on May 9, it could not have been answered, said the AGP.

Judge Hassan Azhar Rizvi pointed out that at the time of the execution of Bhuttos, people arrested and that people were burnt down and were sacrificed. No one set up on the property at that time.

The Attorney General agreed, saying that his father himself had faced affairs as a political activist, but he never realized anyone to damage the property by burning it.

Judge Hilali asked if the door of Jinnah's house was open or if someone had opened it from the interior. If someone opened it from the inside, it would be a crime of collusion, she added.

The AGP said that it would check on this subject and then install the court.

Judge Mandokhail asked if what had happened on May 9 had been done with the intention of committing a crime.

Intended to record a protest or attack? Perhaps the intention was to protest, but the case has become uncontrollable. This should not have exceeded the limit, but he did, said judge Mandokhail.

What happened on May 9 was a crime, said AGP Awan.

Here, the Afghan judge told the Attorney General that he had taken the wrong path.

We have not allowed anyone to talk about the merits of the May 9 incident. Talking about merits will affect the matters of the trial and the call. If we are in the details of May 9, many questions will ask.

Many questions arise to which you may not be able to answer, for example if the general who retired without pension was the commander of the Lahore Corps, said the Afghan judge.

AGP Awan replied in the affirmative that a commander of Lahore Corps was withdrawn without retirement services. When asked if the Lahore Corps commander appeared as a witness before the Court of First Instance, the Attorney General declared that the court would discover it once the appeal has been filed.

The state lawyer then claimed that he did not debate on the substance of the May 9 events but answered the questions raised.

At this stage, judge Mandokhail and judge Hilali noted that they asked important questions for the future of the country. On judge Hilali asking how many times the army's act had been changed, AGP Awan replied that changes had been made to him several times.

The modification of the constitution is a difficult task, but the 26th amendment was introduced. Why was the army act not changed? What is in the official law on secrets that even easy amendments are not introduced to it? Asked Judge Hilali.

AGP AWAN then informed the court that until now, 86 people have deposited appeals against their convictions in the military court. Others will have time to appeal, he added.

According to the Attorney General, saying that on 45 minutes that he had asked for arguments, he had attributed 20 minutes for the questions of Mandokhails judge, the judge said: I have no problem with me. I am [only] think about the future of the country.

Here, the AGP asked the bench to include an observation in its final decision on the right to appeal to convicted persons.

He recalled that there was a decision of the previous SC advising the Parliament to legislate to allow the extension in the mandate of an army chief. Judge Mazhar then stressed that in this particular case, the Parliament was given clear instructions to adopt the legislation within six months.

Once a law is canceled, the question of the appeal does not arise, said Judge Amicin.

At this stage of the hearing, Niazi came to La Rostre, saying he wanted to speak for five minutes.

He said: My son Hassaan Niazi was sentenced to 10 years in prison. It was overwhelming to hear praises that [defence ministrys lawyer] Khawaja Harris made military courts.

The one who violated a law should be punished, added Niazi, recalling that the Prime Minister's house, the Parliament Chamber and a radio stations building were attacked by crowds in 2014.

There was a plan to force the Prime Minister out of the PM house [but] These cases were heard before civil courts, Niazi argued.

He also argued that the crimes of the riots of May 9 could not be greater than a foreign plot. We should have confidence in our Supreme Court and the civil courts, said the father of PTI activists, declaring that he wanted to see the rule of law in his country during his life.

When Niazi mentioned Indian media reports on Kot Lakhpat prison where his son is imprisoned, judge Hilali then assured Niazi: don't worry. Nothing like this will happen.

Judge Mandokhail said our defense (Pakistans) is strong.

Military

On December 13, 2024, the constitutional bench of the SCS allowed the military courts to pronounce reserved verdicts of 85 civilians who were in detention for their presumed involvement in the riots of May 9.

Subsequently, on December 21, the military courts sentenced 25 civilians to prison terms ranging from two to 10 years for their involvement. A few days later, 60 other civilians received prison conditions from a similar period on this subject.

On January 2, mercy petitions of 19 accused were accepted for humanitarian grounds, while 48 other pleads were treated before the courts of appeal.

The condemnation of civilians by military courts was not only condemned by the PTI, but the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have also raised concerns, affirming that this decision against international laws.

