Why are Canadians nervous about Carneys visit Trump





President Donald prevails over meetings with foreign leaders have rarely unfolded according to the script. It is enough to ask the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, whose recent visit to the oval office has moved away from a television cover which left the diplomats amazed even if his sides of approval at home checked. Now his Canadas are running.

Tuesday, the newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney will become the last leader to enter the theater with high issues of the Trumps White House. But for Canadians, risks only feel acute: Trump has already launched the idea that Canada becomes the 51st state, suggested that its Prime Minister should be called Governor and has imposed radical rates that have set one of the most sustainable trade relations.

He had more to lose that he did not win, explains Robert Bothwell, professor at the University of Toronto of Canadian History and International Relations, who warned that Carney risks becoming the next foreign leader used as a political accessory. The previous Zelensky is not encouraging.

Carney insists that he goes to Washington to get the best offer for Canada and to respond to what he calls immediate trade pressures. But even before the first handshake, Trump seemed puzzled. I don't know what he wants to see me, the president told journalists on Monday. I guess he wants to conclude an agreement. Everyone does it.

Optics alone bear a danger for Carney, which has won its functions on a promise to resist Trump. His electoral mandate was forged in reaction to the economic assault of the presidents, to the mild rhetorical and to the apparent contempt for Canadian sovereignty. However, despite the campaign bravado, the experts say that if the Tuesday meeting turns into a show, the damage could last.

Canadians expect it not subject, says Bothwell. And if Trump comes out of the line in public, then it's Carneys Job to shake his head and say, well, no, I do not agree.

The pressure on Carney to avoid a moment of Zelensky is palpable. The Ukrainian leader, although ultimately reinforced by politically at home, entered a meeting with Trump at the end of February that many foreign policy analysts described as a trapon that stressed Trump hunger in domination in bilateral meetings. But unlike Zelensky, Carney comes to Washington as the leader of a much closer Allybut with which Trump has openly played. His comments disabled on annexation and commercial punishment have triggered alarm ringtses in Canadian diplomatic circles.

I'm really not lagging behind, Trump said in an interview with Time on April 22 when he was asked to make Canada on the 51st state, saying that the United States lost $ 200 billion a year from $ 250 billion per year by supporting it through military spending and a trade deficit, which fact auditors could not verify. I asked a man I called Governor Trudeau. I said, why? Why do you think we lose as much money to support you? Do you think it's true? Do you think it is suitable for another country to allow one country to support and it could not give me an answer, but it costs us more than $ 200 billion a year to take care of Canada.

Trump added: we don't need their wood, we don't need their energy, we don't need anything in Canada. And I say that the only way that thing really works is that Canada becomes a state. He also described the border between the two nations as an artificially traced line which hinders economic integration and security cooperation.

Speaking after his electoral victory, Carney said that his country would never give in to the United States: as I have been coming for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country, he said on April 29. But these are not inactive threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us. It will never happen.

For Carney, the timing is both fortuitous and loaded. With a strong liberal minority in parliament and no imminent election, he has a place to take risks, explains Daniel Bland, professor of political science at McGill University in Montreal. Before the federal elections, it would have been a bad idea for Prime Minister Carney to visit the White House, because it would have been a risky proposal from an electoral point of view, says Bland. Now that the Liberals have a strong minority government in terms of seats and that the new federal elections are unlikely to soon, it can probably afford the risk of meeting President Trump, even if the Mercurial style of the latter must remain a concern for the Prime Minister and his team.

However, Bothwell said, anyone looking at the Zelensky event should think twice before coming to the oval office and let Trump attack and continue.

Carney, for its part, has shown little appetite for deference. Since his entry into office, he has declared the end of the Automatic Integration of Canada and has focused on links with the United Kingdom and France instead. Our old relationship, based on increasing integration, is over, he said at a press conference on Friday. Carney added that he mainly planned to use his meeting with Trump to discuss military spending and 25% prices that he promulgated against Canadian exports, including vehicles, automotive parts, steel and aluminum that could threaten hundreds of thousands of jobs and prompted Canada to announce a series of prices in 22% American imports. It will be a complex negotiation, he said.

But even the supporters of Carneys recognize that the symbolically assertion of sovereignty in front of the cameras is not the same thing as the negotiation of Rollbacks tariffs behind closed doors, in particular with Trump which already pushes an early examination of the US-Mexican-Canada agreement, originally planned for 2026. This broader economic future.

However, Carney manages expectations. Do not expect white smoke from this meeting, he said on Friday. But in Trumps, the White House, the lens can be simpler and harder: do not become humiliated.

President Trump is unpredictable and he can quickly move his positions and his rhetoric, says Bland. He also cares about optics and personal interactions with other world leaders for Prime Minister Carney, the most important thing is to stand up and avoid public humiliation.

