Jokowi underlines his diploma and not the subject of research





Solo, kompas.com – 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that his diploma was not a research object. This declaration was delivered by Jokowi during a visit to the city of Solo, in the center of Java, Monday (5/5/2025). “It is not research on the Oonyk. It already insults me. Read also: Gibran asked to be deleted, Jokowi: a proposal is ok Jokowi also revealed that he had reported accusations concerning false diplomas to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday (30/04/2025). “Later, it will be proven through the legal process. Later, we will see in the process in the courtyard that. Later, it will be our learning,” he explained. On this occasion, Jokowi stressed the importance of unity in the middle of the current world challenges today. “What our country needs is that now it is compact in mutual embrace to maintain unity, especially the elites,” he said. Jokowi recalled that current conditions are not easy. “Everything must be adopted, united to deal with global challenges that are not easy,” he said. Previously, the former Minister of Youth and Sports, Roy Suryo, responded to the stages of Jokowi to report the allegations of false diplomas. He considered Jokowi's actions which immediately reported that the five names were not elegant and embarrassing. “Right, indeed, Jokowi pointed out to the metro police, no longer using the dirty hands of the volunteers and the organization is not clear as yesterday, but once again prioritizing mothers (initials T and K) is an attitude that is not an elegant embarrassing alias,” said Roy when he is contacted by Kompas.com. Roy also expressed his concern for Jokowi's doubts about the validity of the analysis of his examination of the diploma led by the researcher. “Of course, it is very polluting the independence of researchers and sciences that should be appreciated, and not criminalized,” he said. However, Roy Suryo said he was ready to undergo a legal process and reveal the case of the thesis and the false Jokowi diploma. “The judiciary should not be wrong with only articles 310, 311 and article 160 that is ultimately imposing on incentive,” he said.

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2025/05/05/132804278/jokowi-tegaskan-ijazahnya-bukan-obyek-penelitian The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos