Russia reported that it had rejected an attack on drones against Moscow while the capital was preparing to organize a major military parade with foreign leaders present.

Russias Air Defense Systems intercepted four flying drones to Moscow, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday. The attack seems to be intended to disrupt Moscow's preparations for events marking the end of the Great Patriotic War, commonly called the Second World War elsewhere, on May 9.

President Vladimir Putin called for a 72-hour ceasefire to mark the occasion from May 8. However, Ukraine asked in place of a 30-day truce aimed at accepting a permanent ceasefire in the conflict that started when Russia invaded in February 2022.

Sobyanin said in an article on Telegram that there had been no injury or damage report.

However, the attack sparked a brief stop on air traffic at Moscows Domodedovo airport. The aviation regulator Rosavisitia has confirmed that the flights were suspended for about 90 minutes overnight to ensure airline.

Elsewhere, Russian officials said 17 drones had been killed on the Bryansk region and five others on Kaluga.

Cynicism of the highest order

The Kremlin marked the declaration of Poutines of a unilateral ceasefire of three days a humanitarian gesture.

Military operations will be interrupted during the truce, according to the Russian authorities, as world leaders, notably Chinas Xi Jinping, the Brazils Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, the Serbias Aleksandar Vucic and Slovakias Robert Fico, in Moscow.

However, Russia has rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire proposal, accepted by the United States, which is trying to negotiate the end of the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also rejected the 72-hour truce, which came when US President Donald Trump suggested that he was more and more frustrated by the fact that Moscow does not accept on a cease-fire, as not unbalanced.

He accused Moscow of playing games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow Poutines to get out of isolation on May 9.

Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine could not guarantee the safety of foreign dignitaries, adding that Russia was responsible for its own security.

The Russians ask for a ceasefire on May 9 and draw themselves every day in Ukraine. This is cynicism of the leading order, he wrote on the Telegram messaging application on Sunday.

Putin declared in her initial declaration of the 72 -hour break in the fighting that the Russian forces would respond if the country was dismissed.

Targeted kyiv

Russia has continued to bomb Ukraine despite its ceasefire offered on May 8.

On Monday, Ukraines Air Force said that they had shot 42 of the 116 drones launched by Russia during a night attack.

At least 11 people, including two children, were injured in the capital, kyiv, during the attack, Timur Tkachenko, chief of the military administration of the city of kyiv, said on social networks.

Cherkasy in the center of Ukraine has also been targeted. Emergency services said that a person was injured and residential buildings and civil infrastructure had been damaged.

Meanwhile, war bloggers reported on Monday that Ukrainian forces had attacked the Western Russian region of Kursk, which they occupied for months before being ejected last month, according to Russias Military.

Licensed missiles, Ukral forces have been reported by several sources for breaking the border.

There was no immediate commentary on Russia or Ukraine, but bloggers of the Russian war have published cards showing that Ukrainian forces trying to repel the border in two places.