Shein has bet Grand on Donald Trump. He also lost big





Shein's response did not directly dispute the reports. He described the regulatory compliance policies of the company and third -party audit procedures, which are sometimes based on almost indecipherable jargon. He said, for example, that Shein had developed a system for managing the traceability of proprietary materials to monitor his supply chains. (The letter was signed by Lin, and not XU, which maintains an extremely low profile. The Wall Street Journal called it the most anonymous CEO in the world.)

The Greers work for a Chinese company appears in contradiction with the dark vision that he has articulated from Beijing intentions to redo the world order and how he uses international trade to fulfill these ends. A month after Shein sent the letter to the legislators, Greer testified to the China Trade Trade Committee on the US commercial relationship, telling the legislators that China presented an existential threat to the United States. Beijing seeks to dominate global manufacturing and technology to guarantee the leverage and CCP control effect on the world economy and foreign governments, he said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party. Last year, he called for a series of changes in US trade relations with China, in particular by ending Minmis.

From Minmimis, which allows plans evaluated by less than $ 800 to enter American franchise and with limited surveillance, exploded in popularity during the cocovated pandemic. Customs and border protection treated around 4 million minimis deliveries per day in 2024, compared to 2.8 million the previous year, the vast majority of which is from China. Overall, the agency claims that minimis shipments represent 92% of all the cargoes entering the country. Shein declared in the letter of 2023 to the legislators that most of his packages enter the United States under the provision.

Adam Savit, director of the China Policy Initiative at the STRUCTION Group on the First Institute America First Policy Institute, compares the liberal use of De Minmis Sheins to broader questions he sees with the approach of the Beijing trade. The problem is Chinas' mistreatment of a global trade system that has been built on the assumption that all players would respect certain rules, says Savit. For example, China does not extend the same advantages of minimis in the United States. Trump hates lack of reciprocity, and the fault is one of the most extreme examples, says Savit.

Shein has already started to increase its prices in response to Trumps' business policies. It is likely that shipping times will also increase not only for Shein customers, but for anyone buying low -cost goods in China. Because the administration wants to discourage imports from China, you will pay rights, and it could take more time to be authorized, explains John Leonard, former deputy assistant assistant customs and border protection commissioners. It is the execution of a commercial barrier.

In January 2024, Shein brought in the long -standing lobbyist from the retail sale Kent Kutson, previously the head of the Washington operation by Home Depot, a hiring that marked the start of the company more on the right of the company. Three months later, financial disclosure shows that the Patel, now director of the FBI, began to work as a consultant for an entity in the Cayman islands called Elite Depot the Parent Organization of Shein. Patels takes care of the electronic commerce giant has been structured in an unusual manner: it has been remunerated for nine months of work with actions worth $ 1 million and $ 5 million.

