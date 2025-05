Keep the availability and the price of food, the secretary general of the Ministry of Internal Affairs encourages the regional government of cooperation with the production region Contribution of Rikah Mustika,, May 5, 2025 20:07, read 96 times. Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tomsi Tohir 0 Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Tomsi Tohir 1 MMCKALTENG – JAKARTA – Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (Kemendagri) Stomach Encourage the regional government (PEMDA) to establish cooperation with the production of regions to maintain food availability. This effort also aims to control food prices. This step is important so that the production area can channel the results of its production, so that producers get an appropriate price. “Hopefully high areas [kebutuhannya] “It could be completed,” said Tomsi at the presidency of a coordination meeting (coordination meeting) of the regional inflation control which took place hybrid of the Sasana Bhakti Praja building, Ministry of Home Affairs, Jakarta, Monday (5/5/2025). (Read also: The president attended the plenary session of the Special Asean-Australian Summit) In addition, Tomsi has called on the regional government to coordinate with the Central Statistics Agency (BPS) in their respective regions to discover the causes of inflation is increasing. Thus, the regional government can better understand the existing problems, so that the control stages can be carried out appropriately. In addition, he saw basic products that have experienced price increases in each very specific region. “We hope that each regional chief will be able to ask the BPS,” he said. On this occasion, Tomsi also dialogues with local governments whose prices were quite high. He asked for the cause of the high price, while explaining the measures that could be taken by the regional government. Regional meeting for the coordination of inflation control Meanwhile, the deputy for BPS distribution and services statistics Pudji ismartini explained that inflation in April 2025 against March 2025 was recorded at 1.17%. As for April 2025 inflation against April 2024 or year for year reached 1.95%. Monthly inflation is mainly pulled by a group of household residential, water, electricity and fuel, as well as private maintenance groups and other services. Meanwhile, annual inflation is caused by price increases in food, drinks and tobacco groups, as well as personal care and other services. In addition to BPS, the coordination meeting was also followed directly by the acting deputy (PLT) for the economy and food of the presidential staff office (KSP) Edy Priyono. The deputy for the diversity of food consumption and security of the National Food Agency (Bapanas) Andil Eto Susanto. Not only have that, a number of other speakers were also practically connected. They include representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture (Kementan), the Ministry of the Trade (Ministry of the Trade), Bulog, the Office of the Attorney General, the National Police Food Task Force and the TNI. The coordination meeting was also followed by the ranks of the regional government, of the regional forum for the coordination of managers (Forkopimda) and other related officials. (Puspen kemendagri) Please activate JavaScript to display the Comments fed by Disqus. Other news Latest news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mmc.kalteng.go.id/berita/read/46983/jaga-ketersediaan-dan-harga-pangan-sekjen-kemendagri-dorong-pemda-kerja-sama-dengan-daerah-penghasil The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos