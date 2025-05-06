Trump says he had “nothing to do with” the image of AI like Pope





Trump's ai-man-managed White House posts disguised as a pope

The White House has published an image generated by the AI-Le President Donald Trump disguised as a pope on X, causing both the backlash and the joy.

Washington President Donald Trump said that he knew nothing of an artificially generated image disguised as a pope who was published on his Truth social account during the weekend.

“I had nothing to do with that. Someone invented a photo of me dressed like the pope and they put it on the internet. It was not I who did it, I had no idea where it came from, maybe it was AI, but I don't know, I just saw him last night,” Trump told the journalists on May 5 of the oval.

The image that the White House supported aroused criticism from Catholics, who still cry the death of Pope Francis. Trump attended his funeral last week alongside other world leaders. A Papal conclave to select a new pope should start on May 7.

More: a conclave like no other: how the collection of papal choice is different this year

Speaking to journalists on May 5 of the artificial image that appeared on his account, Trump spoke of the First Lady Melania Trump and said: “In fact, my wife thought it was cute. She said:” Isn't that pleasant? “”

“In fact, I couldn't get married. But” he said. “To my knowledge, the Pope cannot be married, isn't it? Not that we know.”

Trump also accused the media of expressed controversy when he was asked about Catholic frustration with the image during a question session and answers to the White House.

“They can't take a joke,” Trump told journalists, referring to the media. “The Catholic loved it.”

As to know if he should have been shared from the official story of the White House on social networks, Trump said “give me a break” and that “someone did it in pleasure, that's good, you have to have fun, isn't it.”

Vice-president JD Vance, who is Catholic, also formulated the image as a joke.

After Bill Kristol marked Vance in a post “Do you agree with this lack of respect and mockery of the Holy Father”, the vice-president fell.

“As a rule, I agree with people who tell jokes and not well with people who start stupid wars who kill thousands of my compatriots,” Vance in Kristol, defender of the Iraqi invasion, told Kristol.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/05/trump-pope-social-media-ai-image/83459943007/

