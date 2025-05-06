Andrew Carter: If you want to defeat populism – do not give up the economic growth of our cities

Andrew Carter is Managing Director of the Center for Cities.

There is an inter-party consensus between conservatives and work around the need to stimulate the economy of UKS by releasing the economic potential of major cities. The last thing they should do, faced with an increase in support for political parties without traffic like Reform UK, is to abandon this program.

The arguments in favor of investment in major cities were hardly won by the conservatives before being adopted by work in government. This first owes to George Osborne and Greg Clark first, then to Boris Johnson and his secretary at Levant Michael Gove, as the work admits openly.

When Angela Rayner and Keir Starmer launched their local electoral campaign last year, They praised the head of the predecessors of Rishi Sunak Politics and, in doing so, reproached Rishi Sunak for dropping him by the way. They were right to say that the underperformance of the major cities of the UKS added to the conditions that help populist parties without political district as Reform UK.

People in many regions of the country believe that their regions have been left economically.

But as the Conservatives and now the work understands it, you cannot meet the economic challenges of the UKS and the dissatisfaction that keeps people from the political current without strong dynamic cities. Inasmuch as Travel models showThe second cities of the UKS outside London generate a certain prosperity for their surrounding places. Average income is higher in certain surrounding places than in the city itself.

These are the places where people who have well-paid jobs live in the city center. But while certain places benefit from the prosperity created in their neighboring city, many places do not benefit. Places with fewer commuters and lower economic ties with the nearest big city are excluded from the opportunities to win these higher wages.

These are the places where the advantages of the big city are lower that tended to have higher voting shares for Reform UK in the last elections. The model is repeated in the major cities of midlands and northern England. Places with stronger links with the nearest big city show fewer signs of economic dissatisfaction, at least in the polls.

In Altrinchham and Sale West, south of the city center of Manchester, 9.4% of residents have a job in the city center and just under 10% of the votes were reforms in the United Kingdom there in the general elections in 2024. Compare this with Stalybridge and Hyde, where 6.1% of residents work in the downtown and more than one in five voted for Reform UK last.

Just less than 15% of residents of Leeds North West work in the city center, and a reform was questioned at 12% in 2024. But in Wakefield and Rothwell, another district whose limits overlap with the Metropolitan region of Leeds, and the share of residents who went to the city center is about half, with 7.5%, and the reform year.

The economic and political problem is that major cities do not generate enough prosperity to share all their regions. To fight against the economic dissatisfaction of Stalybridge and Wakefield, we must make creators of riches of Manchester and larger and more dynamic leeds.

Boris Johnson and Michael Gove understood this. The white paper in 2022 exposed an ambitious vision to approach the double economic and political challenge to create more wealth, stimulate income and overcome populism.

Large cities outside London played a major role in this vision. He wanted to exploit the scale and the advantages of agglomeration of these cities, supported by plans aimed at transferring more powers to the mayor of the metro which had been established by previous conservative administrations.

It was based on a solid economic analysis.

Unlike their G7 peers, the two cities in the UKS have seen their savings retained by national restrictive policies of the lack of powers devoted to skills, housing and transport, or the lack of industrial strategy to guide private investment, to a restrictive planning system that has made development and slow.

Unlike international peers in countries like France and Germany, where the second cities increase national productivity, the second Cities acts as an obstacle to the British economy, lowering average economic production. If the case of a city -oriented approach to increase national prosperity is not done and defended strong enough, local areas will require Westminster to do more for their region.

The result is that the government succumbs to the desire for short -term short -term interventions and a thin allowance of rare resources across the lot and many places. This is unfortunately what ultimately derailed the upgrade agenda.

In an encouraging way, the new Labor government has rekindled the idea of ​​an economic strategy that encourages big cities like Manchester and Birmingham to play the role in the country that Lyon and Munich do in their country

It has embarked on substantial planning reforms which will facilitate the construction of houses more easily. He plans to continue the efforts of the conservatives to deepen the powers of the mayors of the metro, granting them powers to deliver new houses and public transport infrastructure together, which allows them to link people in the city center where the highest paid jobs tend to be located. And in June, it will reveal an industrial strategy which should give large cities a central role in promoting the tip of the economy.

All of this aims to strengthen cities to generate more prosperity for people living in their outskirts and hinterland. If Boris Johnson and Michael Gove had managed to do what they put in the white upgrade paper, we would be much lower on this path.

Westminster politicians would also have more to offer voters who turn more and more from the traditional political current and in search of populist solutions offered by parties like Reform UK. Populist policy not in flows of flows prosperous in places that are locked by economic opportunities. The best solution to the rise of populism in and around large cities is to take what works for the most prosperous places and to spread this prosperity more to more than their neighbors.

The myth of the places on the left is that major cities thrive economically and have benefited from the government's decision -making which has disadvantaged smaller places. Given the actual sub-performance of major cities, we must see the places on the left in a different way. These places left behind will be poorly served if conservative politicians abandon an economic program that they have helped to build and turn against plans to strengthen big cities.