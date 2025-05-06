



Washington President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the NFL 2027 recovery would be held in Washington, DC on the National Mall.

“The draft is a celebration of one of the most expensive cultural institutions in our country, and the annual protruding facts for football fans around the world,” said Trump. “Everyone in the world will watch.”

Trump announced the Oval Office, flanked by the mayor of DC Muriel Bowser, the commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell and the owner of the commanders of Washington Josh Harris, among other officials. The three spoke briefly and Bowser praised the project's ability to do business in the city.

“We believe in investment in sports because they helped us transform the districts, and the NFL has brought this event to the national capital will help us to fill the hotel rooms, our restaurants and the Americans of the 50 states will come in the capital of their country and will benefit from our beautiful city and our museums,” said Bowser.

NBC News previously pointed out that the announcement was expected. Axios was the first to report the expected ad. The NFL refused to comment on Sunday.

The NFL draft is an annual selection of the best university football players by individual teams. To be eligible, players must have left high school for at least three years.

From 1965 to 2014, the project took place in New York, but it has since turned in different host cities. More than 600,000 people were on site in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last month for the last three -day event.

The announcement comes as the owner of Washington Commanders Josh Harris and the mayor of Washington Muriel Bowser became public last week with plans to return to Washington and build a new stadium after 27 years in Le Maryland.

The president welcomed the plans, saying in the oval office that he did not think “that there was a better site all over the world than this site”.

Trump, who formerly owned a team from the United States football league and sucked (but failed) to have a franchise from the NFL, the recovery of 2025 by far. He criticized the owners of the NFL on social networks for not having taken the quarter of the Colorado Sanders Sanders in the first round.

What is the problem with the owners of the NFL, are they stupid? Trump wrote on Truth Social. Deion Sanders was a great university football player and was even larger in the NFL. He is also a very good coach, streetwise and intelligent! Consequently, SheDer, his quarter-Arrière son, has phenomenal genes and is ready for greatness. He should be chosen immediately by a team that wants to win. Good luck sheDer, and say hello to your wonderful father!

Sanders, the son of the NFL renowned temple, Deion Sanders, was to be a higher choice but fell in the fifth round before he was taken by the Cleveland Browns.

The president has a story of combat with the NFL. During his first mandate, he called on the owners to dismiss players who kneel during the national anthem to protest against racial injustice and other problems and said that the demonstrations harm the League television notes and ticket sales.

During a rally in September 2017, said Trump, wouldn't you like to see one of these NFL owners, when someone is lacking in respect for our flag, to say, obtain this son from a B —- Out of the field at the moment? Out! He fired. He fired. '”

In a statement that did not mention Trump by name, Goodell qualified the comments of the Division President and said they showed an unhappy disrespect for the NFL.

Trump then retaliated to Goodell, saying: “Roger Goodell of the NFL has just published a declaration trying to justify the lack of respect for our country in our country. Tell them to stand up!”

The president doubled his criticism of Anthem's demonstrations in an interview with Fox News 2018, saying that “perhaps” people who protested during the national anthem “should not be in the country”.

Garrett Haake

Greg Rosenstein

Megan Lebowitz contributed.

