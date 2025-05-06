Trump struck if he should maintain the American constitution





A few weeks ago, when Time magazine journalists sat with Donald Trump in the Oval Office, the interview ended on an surprisingly interesting note. One of the journalists noted that the president set up a portrait of John Adams on the wall, adding, John Adams said that it was a government governed by laws, not by men. Do you agree with this?

After apparently asking for which of his paintings showed the second president, was Trump, was a government governed by laws, not by men? Well, I think it was a government governed by law, but you know, someone has to administer the law. Thus, therefore, men, men and women certainly play a role there. I would not agree with that 100%.

With each passing day, prevails over authoritarian ambitions becomes less subtle.

It was a timely reminder that the Republican has no significant experience in American political or civic science. If he knew the subject more, Trump would be much more familiar with the underlying concept. As recently explained by the law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, Kate Shaw in a New York Times editorial, the fundamental proposal for the rule of law is that we are a law company, not men. The actors of the government must exercise their power in accordance with the rules which are known in advance, so that people understand what awaits them and what consequences will attach to specific actions. NBC News reported:

President Donald Trump argued in an interview with NBC News to respond to the press that the realization of his ambitious campaign promise to quickly make mass deportations may be deprived of giving immigrants the right to regular procedure under the Constitution, as required by the courts.

A month earlier, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also appeared on Meet The Press and was asked if each person in the United States was entitled to regular procedure. Yes, of course, he replied. When the host Kristen Welker supported Trump to find out if he agreed with his own secretary of state for the episode of the press meeting last Sunday, the president replied, I don't know. I am not, I am not a lawyer. I don't know.

Welker noted, well, the fifth amendment says so much. Again, Trump replied, I don't know.

When the back and forth continued, and the host asked, don't you need to maintain the United States Constitution as president? Trump replied, I don't know. I must answer by saying, once again, I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they will obviously follow what the Supreme Court said. What you said was not what I heard that the Supreme Court said. They have a different interpretation.

In the event that this is not easy, Trump twice took the presidential oath of the office, promising to preserve, protect and defend the constitution of the United States. There are no small characters. There are no nuances or ambiguities to be exploited. The apparent fact that Trump does not know if he needs to maintain the constitution of the United States speaks volumes about his indifference to the rule of law.

Later in the interview, Welker asked, let me ask you an overview. People who have lived in countries like the Philippines, Hungary, Russia, they look at some of your actions that reach the public service, going to universities, law firms, the media they say that it is by an authoritarian game book. What do you say to those who believe that you take the country on an authoritarian path?

The president responded, many people like Trump. I won the elections. They did not win the elections. I had many more votes than them. I won the popular vote. I won the seven swing states per many. Many people have been surprised. They said, I think he could win four, maybe five. No, I won all seven and I won a lot. And I won.

This question has arisen a little lately, with ABC News and Atlantic journalists who pose in the same way as Trump and authoritarianism. In each case, instead of responding with disbelief on the underlying concern or better still, with categorical refusals of tyranny, the Republican responded by pointing his electoral victory.

With each passing day, prevails over authoritarian ambitions becomes less subtle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/-dont-know-trump-stumped-whether-must-uphold-us-constitution-rcna204782 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos