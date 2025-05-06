The United States offers an allowance of $ 1,000 to migrants that self-conform | Donald Trump News





The allowance will cost less than a real deportation, according to the Ministry of Internal Security.

The administration of the American president Donald Trump says that she will pay $ 1,000 to undocumented immigrants in the United States who return to their country of origin voluntarily while he is progressing with his mass expulsion plans.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release on Monday that it also paid travel assistance and people who use an application called CBP Home to tell the government that they plan to return home will be a priority for detention and referral by the application of immigration.

If you are illegally here, self-trial is the best, the surest and profitable means of leaving the United States to avoid arrest. The DHS now offers financial assistance on illegal extraterrestrials and an allowance to return to their country of origin through the Home CBP application, said Kristi Noem, interior security secretary.

The allowance and the plane ticket for people who leave voluntarily would cost less than a real deportation, the agency said. The average cost of arrest, detention and expulsion of someone without legal status is currently about $ 17,000, according to the DHS.

Trump took office in January committing to expel millions of people, but so far, has followed deportations under his Democratic predecessor Joe Biden. The Bidens administration was faced with high levels of undocumented immigration and quickly returned many people caught the crossing of the border.

The Trump administration has expelled 152,000 people since it took office on January 20, according to the DHS, less than 195,000 expelled from February to April from last year under Biden.

The Trumps administration has tried to encourage migrants and asylum seekers to leave voluntarily by threatening steep fines, trying to suppress legal status and deporting people to prisons in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and El Salvador.

Trump previewed the Allowance plan in April, saying that the United States would plan to allow migrants and asylum seekers to return.

If they are good, if we want them to come back, they were going to work with them to bring them back as quickly as possible, he said.

In the announcement on Monday, the DHS said that the people who chose to leave could help preserve the possibility of returning legally but had not mentioned any specific path or program.

