Donald Trump Tariffs News Live Updates: India offers zero -zero prices on automotive parts, the steel of us

Like the first trade negotiator in Japan went to Washington for another series of tariff talks last week, a bipartite delegation named the name of friendship in Japan-China ended a visit to Beijing.

A week earlier, the chief of the Junior Party of the Japan power coalition was in Beijing, delivering a letter from the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The details of the letter are unknown, but the two parties discussed American rates in addition to the bilateral problems.

Among all the American allies courted by Beijing in its price looking with Washington, Japan stands out.

This is a particular case not only for its faithful commitment to its alliance with the United States, but also for its complicated history and uncomfortable with the neighboring Asian giant, in particular the history of the 20th century war which always throws a shadow on today's politics.

On the one hand, they are neighbors and they are important economic partners. Theres a lot that connects Japan and China, said Matthew Goodman, director of the Greenberg Center for Geoeconomics at the Council on Foreign Relations. But on the other hand, I think there are limits how far they will look in China.

While Japan will not move away from its alliance with the United States, the paving stone of diplomacy and security policies in the Asian country, it is also true that the prices and uncertainty that Trump has created for Japan really shakes in Tokyo, said Goodman.

Last month, President Donald Trump announced a price of 24% on Japanese goods in a scanning plan to perceive tasks on around 90 countries. The White House has since interrupted the prices, but a reference obligation of 10% on all countries except China, allowing a time for negotiations. However, the 25% Trump tax on aluminum, steel and car exports came into force for Japan.

Price movements, as well as the agenda of Trump's first America, have doubts among the Japanese if the United States is still a reliable ally, while China retrieves the support of countries threatened by price, including Japan.

In Beijing, Japan sees positive signs

When Tetsuo Saito led the Japanese Komito Party delegation to Beijing at the end of April, China alluded to its difficulty in its tariff dispute with the United States, signaling its desire to improve links with Tokyo. An senior Chinese official without name said that his country was “in difficulty when he discussed the 145% Trump price on Chinese products, according to Japanese reports.

Saito's visit was quickly followed by that of the bipartite delegation of the Union of Friendship Parliamentarians in Japan-China. Zhao Leji, the best legislator in Beijing, told the delegation that the National Congress of the Chinese people would be willing to carry out various forms of dialogue and exchanges. “”

Beijing has not raised a ban on Japan seafood imports as the Japanese delegates hoped, but he reported positive signs on its evaluation of the safety of treated radioactive wastewater discharges from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Beijing prohibited Japanese seafood products in 2023, citing these concerns.

The links between Tokyo and Beijing have long been rocky. In recent years, they have clashed not only on the ban on seafood, but also long -standing territorial disputes on the Senkaku Islands, or Diaoyu, in the Eastern China Sea, military affirmation and the growing violence of Beijing against Japanese nationals in China, a problem complicated by the unhappy history of nations.

Tokyo's closer links with Washington during the presidency of Joe Biden also upset Beijing, who saw him as part of the American strategy to contain China and gave conferences to Tokyo to cope squarely and think about the history of the attack.

Imperial power in Asia for centuries, China has lagged behind in Japan in the 19th century when Japan began to adopt Western industrialization and has become a formidable economic and military power. He invaded China in the 1930s and controlled the northeast territory known as Manchuria. War atrocities, including the massacre of nanking and the use of chemical and biological weapons and human medical experiences in Manchuria, have left deep scars in China. They have not yet been healed, although the conservative politicians in Japan today are still trying to deny the attack.

Ishiba, elected Japanese Prime Minister in October, has a more neutral opinion on the history of the war of her country than the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his two successors. A few weeks after taking office, Ishiba had talks with Xi on the sidelines of a summit of leaders.

Chinese scholars, however, see the recent commitments from Tokyo with Beijing as a pragmatic decision to shake against American protectionism and not as a long -term stability strategy with China.

Chances are low for Japan to go to Chinese orbit, said Goodman. They have long had to manage an important but difficult relationship with China, “he said. And this is once again a long-standing problem for Japan, going up centuries or millennia.

Search for pricing offers and stable links in the United States

Although Japan can accommodate the more friendly tone of Beijing, he tries to stabilize relations in Japan-US as part of Trump's first program in America, and hopes to settle the price dispute without facing Washington, in order to prevent Beijing from exploiting the benefits of Japan-US.

Japan was among the first countries to organize pricing talks with Washington. During the first round in mid-April, Trump inserted himself in the discussions, signs high issues for the United States to conclude an agreement with Japan. The Trump administration would have prompted Japan to buy more cars made in the United States and open its market to American beef, rice and potatoes.

After the second negotiation cycle in Washington last week, Ryosei Akazawa, the country's tariff chief, said that he had pushed Japan's request that the United States abandoned the prices and pursued efforts to an acceptable agreement from both parties. He said the Japanese automotive industry was already harming the 25% price and that it needed to be meticulous but fast.

Asked about China, Akazawa only said that his country continued to look at the American-Chinese pricing development with great interest. “He noted the deep business links of Japan with China.

Competition in Southeast Asia

While China and Japan are trying to repair the ties, the two also participate in the Southeast Asian region, where Trump has also threatened with high prices. The region is deeply integrated into the China supply chain, but under pressure from the West to diversify and reduce its dependence on China. With younger and growing populations compared to East Asia, the region is considered an important growth center.

Japan, as a major post-war development aid, has gradually found confidence in the region, which has also been marked in the Japanese world in the Second World War.

Wednesday, Ishiba returned from Vietnam and the Philippines after agreeing with their leaders to further strengthen security and economic ties. During the visit, Ishiba underlined Japan’s commitment to maintain and strengthen a multilateral free trade system in each country. Ishiba also had telephone interviews with her Malaysian and Singaporean counterparts earlier this month on American prices.

A few weeks earlier, XI was in Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia, also highlighting free trade and looking for stronger supply chains.

During a recent discussion at the Washington-based reflection group, Hudson Institute, Itsunori Onodera, party leader in Japan, warned against very unstable feelings among many Asian countries confronted at high prices in the United States.

There is a danger that they could become more distant and get closer to China, said onodera. It's not something that Japan wants either.