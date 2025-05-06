Trump calls Erdoan, says they will work to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war

Yahoo uses AI to generate take -out dishes from this article. This means that information may not always correspond to what is in the article. The declaration of errors helps us to improve the experience.

US President Donald Trump plans to work with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoan, to end the war in Ukraine, the American president announced on Monday after talking to the Turkish chief by phone.

“I just had a very good telephone conversation” with Erdoan, announced Trump on his social platform Truth.

Trump wrote that the conversation focused on the Russian war against Ukraine and also the situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip.

“I can't wait to work with President Erdoan to get the ridiculous, but deadly end, the war between Russia and Ukraine ended now!”

Trump also said that Erdoan had invited him to Türkiye, and that Erdoan would come to Washington, although the American president did not mention the dates.

Trump described his relationship with Erdoan during his first mandate as “excellent”.

The American president wants to end the Russian war against his neighbor, which has been going on for over three years.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently put pressure on a breakthrough, warning that if not Trump should decide how long the United States would continue to mediate.

Turkey member of NATO has good relations with Russia and Ukraine. Erdoan previously described Turkey as “ideal” location for potential peace negotiations.