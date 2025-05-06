Politics
Opinion | Xi Jinping cannot take Taiwan until he learned of his own generals
President Xi Jinping of China would have ordered Its armed forces are preparing to invade Taiwan by 2027, if necessary, raising the specter of a catastrophic military conflict in the coming years which would almost inevitably attract the United States.
But an ongoing purge of Mr. XI of his best military ranks casts doubt on this deadline and, in the longer term, if he can trust his generals to succeed in war.
Over the past two years, two defense ministers and a host of people's liberation army officers have been withdrawn from their positionsIncluding the main leaders of the Rocket Force, which controls China nuclear weapons.
The heads continue to roll, including, According to recent reportsOne of the most prominent outsors to date: Gen. HE WEIDONG, the second row officer in the country, who reported Mr. XI directly and was deeply involved in planning a theoretical invasion of Taiwan.
It is impossible to say with certainty if these layoffs are linked to corruption an obstinate and serious problem in the liberation army of peoples to ideological differences or other reasons. But the tumult raises serious questions about the competence and reliability of Mr. Xis' military commanders. This is likely to weaken his appetite for the war, offering Taiwan and in the United States to strengthen their defenses.
There is no doubt that the Chinese soldiers have gone a long way. Once out of age, it is now the greatest armed force in the world and rivals in the United States in air, naval and missile power. The Chinas army was repetition an invasion or a blockade of Taiwan for years, including exercises in early April and works challenge to transport tens of thousands of soldiers through the Taiwan Strait.
But equipment and logistics alone do not ensure victory. Military efficiency strongly depends on the commanders experienced on the battlefield, capable of passing quickly, in the fog of the war. China has not fought a war since 1979, and the today's generation of Chinese officers, unlike their American and Russian counterparts, has no experience on the battlefield, a fact that Mr. XI himself deplored.
The deeper problem underlined by internal disorders is that Mr. XI and the Chinese Communist Party may not even have a solid take on their army.
Unlike the American army, whose staff are sworn in to the Constitution and is supposed to be apolitical, the Liberation Army of the Peoples is the army of the Chinese Communist Parties. His officers swear allegiance to the party of which they are members and take their orders to Mr. Xi at the head of the party and president of his powerful central military commission. In theory, they should be under the firm control of the parties, but this is not the case.
The Liberation Army of the Peoples, with its combined forces of the army, the navy and the air, occupies a powerful position in China. This was immortalized by Mao Zedong, who said that political power comes out of the barrel of a pistol. The status of Armys led the party leaders to grant him a high degree of autonomy to ensure that the generals remained faithful, which essentially allows him to control himself.
While Chinese military expenses have skyrocketed over the years, corruption possibilities have also made corruption. Party leaders, some of whom were accused of being corrupt, often I looked in the other direction. But after Mr. Xi took power in 2012, he began an anti-grafting campaign throughout the party that highlighted corrupt or potentially unfair superior military officers. He also undertook the the largest restructuring armed forces from Mao.
The longtime purge indicates that it is still struggling to assert control.
Most recent layoffs seem to be linked to corruption. But as his predecessors, Mr. Xi needs the soldiers to support to maintain his grip on power and cannot go so far by attacking his culture of the transplant. Illustrating the intrability of the problem, the people presented in the past two years have been its own people named.
Corruption undermines military preparation significantly. It can feed the rise of more qualified officers to receive bribes than to commanding troops and lead to the purchase of lower quality equipment. A report Released last year by the United States Ministry of Defense, suggested that corruption in Chinese force could have been so serious that some missile silos required repairs.
Perhaps even more important, the wave of layoffs may mean that Mr. Xi cannot fully trust that his military advisers tell him about the preparation for Chinas for the war. The general case HES, in particular, raises doubts concerning Taiwan, a self-structured island that China claims as its own territory. As a former head of the Oriental Theater Command, the general was responsible for planning a potential Taiwan invasion until Mr. Xi raised him in 2022 to the vice-president of the Military Commission, where he was the Chinese leaders' adviser to a Taiwan campaign.
All this adds to another common key problem in the armies of autocratic countries: political interference. Chinese officers and soldiers devote a lot of time to political indoctrination, in particular by studying Mr. Xis' speeches. The political commissioners always present themselves that the orders of the parties are followed, which can slow down decision -making and inhibit the individual initiative. In democratic countries, on the other hand, officers have more freedom to make their own decisions and learn from their mistakes.
None of this means that Taipei or Washington can afford to be complacent. The huge army of Chinas would fight if it was orderly, even if it was not fully ready, especially if China perceives that Taiwan is heading towards pure and simple independence.
But Mr. Xi probably does not spoil a fight. The disastrous invasion of Ukraine by President Vladimir Putin of Russia has shown the world that the military alone do not guarantee victory over a smaller enemy who is dug and determined. Win or lose, a war with Taiwan could devastate The Chinese economy already faced with slowed growth and heavy American trade rates and military failure could threaten Mr. Xis to hold power.
Taiwan should use this time to radically increase weapons expenses which are particularly useful for repelling an invasion, such as anti-Navire cruise missiles, sea mines and drones. The United States is expected to deploy long-term missiles and other weapons in the region to dissuade a Chinese attack against the island. He could also capitalize on American military ingenuity by conceiving innovative means to thwart an invasion that exploits the inexperience of Chinese commanders and the inability to respond quickly to unforeseen situations.
The greatest risk today is that fear and tension permeated by aggressive Chinese behavior and language lead to a calculation and war error. Chinas' threats will continue. But the leaders of Taiwan and the United States must avoid reacting excessively and recognizing that in the foreseeable future, Mr. XI will be reluctant to send an army practiced in fighting scandal.
Phillip C. Saunders is director of the China Center at the Institute for National Strategic Studies at the National Defense University of Washington, DC Joel Wuthnow is a principal researcher at the Institute. They are the authors of the quest for Chinas for military supremacy.
