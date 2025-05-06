The Liberation Army of the Peoples, with its combined forces of the army, the navy and the air, occupies a powerful position in China. This was immortalized by Mao Zedong, who said that political power comes out of the barrel of a pistol. The status of Armys led the party leaders to grant him a high degree of autonomy to ensure that the generals remained faithful, which essentially allows him to control himself.

While Chinese military expenses have skyrocketed over the years, corruption possibilities have also made corruption. Party leaders, some of whom were accused of being corrupt, often I looked in the other direction. But after Mr. Xi took power in 2012, he began an anti-grafting campaign throughout the party that highlighted corrupt or potentially unfair superior military officers. He also undertook the the largest restructuring armed forces from Mao.

The longtime purge indicates that it is still struggling to assert control.

Most recent layoffs seem to be linked to corruption. But as his predecessors, Mr. Xi needs the soldiers to support to maintain his grip on power and cannot go so far by attacking his culture of the transplant. Illustrating the intrability of the problem, the people presented in the past two years have been its own people named.

Corruption undermines military preparation significantly. It can feed the rise of more qualified officers to receive bribes than to commanding troops and lead to the purchase of lower quality equipment. A report Released last year by the United States Ministry of Defense, suggested that corruption in Chinese force could have been so serious that some missile silos required repairs.

Perhaps even more important, the wave of layoffs may mean that Mr. Xi cannot fully trust that his military advisers tell him about the preparation for Chinas for the war. The general case HES, in particular, raises doubts concerning Taiwan, a self-structured island that China claims as its own territory. As a former head of the Oriental Theater Command, the general was responsible for planning a potential Taiwan invasion until Mr. Xi raised him in 2022 to the vice-president of the Military Commission, where he was the Chinese leaders' adviser to a Taiwan campaign.