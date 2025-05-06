SC Verdict on imminent military tests





Islamabad:

A constitutional bench (CB) of the Supreme Court will announce in a week its court order in a case linked to the trial of May 9, by order of the military court which will have important implications for civil rights in the country.

A member of seven members of Judge Aminuddin Khanon reserved his order on Monday after hearing intra-cost calls filed by the Ministry of Defense and others against the decision of October 2023 of a greater SC bench which declared the court martial of May 9 illegal.

Earlier, the Pakistan Attorney General (AGP) Mansoor Awan concluded his argument in favor of the civilian trials by the military authorities, noting that in his ordinance, the CB could propose to the Parliament to legislate in order to give the right to appeal to the persons condemned by the military courts.

He informed the court that on May 9, 2023, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested in the premises of the High Court of Islamabad (IHC) – attacks were carried out on 39 military installations across the country between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

He said most of these attacks occurred in Punjab, followed from 8 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 7 in Sindh and a Balutchistan.

According to the AGP, the main attacked military installations included the general seat (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, the body of the body commander in Lahore, the Air Force base of Mianwali and the offices of ISI in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Rawalpindi.

He said the events of May 9 had been executed with organized planning.

The AGP said that the attack on the body of the body commander in Lahore had taken place at 5:40 p.m. and that the Lahore Corps remained non-functional from that moment until 9 p.m.

He noted that in the history of Pakistan, a former Prime Minister, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was executed, but no violent reaction has occurred.

In 2007, another former Prime Minister, Benazir Bhutto, was murdered in Rawalpindi, and during the Movement for the Restoration of Democracy (MRD), the political parties were prohibited, imprisoned leaders and the public dissent, but even, no action of this scale was taken.

He argued that even if May 9 was a reaction, these acts could not be tolerated. Pakistan, he said, is not an ordinary country and faces constant threats because of its geographic location.

Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail pointed out that the court does not discuss if a crime occurred because it was not in question. He asked the AGP to focus on the call itself. Awan replied that if the question may not be directly in question, it is always important to contact.

He informed the court that disciplinary measures had been taken by the military for negligence in the attack on the house of Jinnah and three senior officers, including a lieutenant-general, a brigadier and a lieutenant colonelwere took a force without pension or services.

“The performance of 14 other officers has been deemed unsatisfactory. Be marked as” unwanted “or” unreliable “means that no other advance in the military career is possible,” he said.

Judge Mandokhail asked if a criminal procedure had been initiated against these officers. The AGP replied that criminal procedures only occur when a crime has been committed. He said the measures taken were administrative according to their inability to prevent events.

Judge Mandokhail observed that the 1952 law of the Pakistani army clearly declares that the criminal penalty can accompany ministerial procedures.

Judge Musarrat Hilali asked if the door of the Jinnah house had been raped or opened from the interior. “If it has been opened from the inside,” she said, “then that is a collusion.” The AGP said it would check and present itself.

Judge Mandokhail asked if what had happened on May 9 had been done with a criminal intention or if it was a manifestation that degenerated beyond control. The AGP said that what had happened on May 9 was indeed a crime.

Judge Naeem Akhtar Afghan criticized the AGP approach, saying that he had taken the wrong path.

“We have not allowed anyone to debate the merit of the May 9 incident here,” he said, warning that this could affect the procedures for trial and appeal. He noted that diving into the details of May 9 would raise many questions that may not be easy to answer the AGP.

The Afghan judge asked if the commander of the Lahore body was one of those who withdrew without pension. The AGP responded in the affirmative.

Judge Musarrat Hilali pointed out that even if the modification of the constitution is difficult, it was done. “So why was the law, in particular the official secret law, of 1923 has not been modified to facilitate the necessary changes?” She asked.

The AGP said that calls against the sentences of military courts had already been filed and that time concessions would be granted to others.

He asked that the CB issues an observation in favor of the right to appeal. He said the Supreme Court had done it earlier when he asked Parliament to legislate within six months with regard to the extension of former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Judge Muhammad Ali Mazhar noted that, in this case, Parliament was explicitly educated and given a delay. Judge Amicin Khan noted that if the law itself had been invalidated, the question of the appeal does not arise.

Hafezullah Niazi, one of the respondents, intervened, stressing that during the 2014 sit-in, attacks were carried out on the Prime Minister's house, Parliament and a television channel and there was even a plan to force the Prime Minister's affairs, these cases were tried by regular courts.

Later, Judge Aminuddin Khan, after consulting his colleagues judges, reserved a judgment and declared that a short order would be made during the week.

