



The president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf, the lawyer Gohar Ali Khan (Center), speaks with the media in this un dated image.

Islamabad: Pakistan intelligence sources reveal that following the Pahalgam incident, India launched a campaign of blame against the country with an apparent objective of creating a gap between the army and the public.

These enlightened sources said that the Indian propaganda effort had been designed to deepen the political divisions in Pakistan, with the expectation that supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) would also turn against their own soldier and its leaders.

The plot aimed to exploit Pahalgam's attack to make a gap between the people and the armed forces.

India has miserably failed in its malicious attempt, a senior official told The News, adding that the Pakistani nation, as always, was united behind its armed forces.

The source said that India had planned that Ptis 'social media would join New Delhis' anti-armed campaign, but that did not materialize. Like other political parties, the leaders of the PTI have condemned baseless accusations and said that the Nation is united in the face of any foreign aggression.

The Indian media have targeted the chief of staff of the Asim army providing more than any of his predecessors, which is part of the conspiracy of the governments of Modi. India has today published an article containing a series of allegations against the army chief.

The president of the PTI, lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, when he was contacted, said that the PTI was behind his army against India without any IF and but. He said the nation was united against India.

He explained that the boycott of PTIs is against the briefing of governments because our position was that the APC should be summoned given the severity of the issue, including the suspension of the Indus water Treaty by India, which is an act of war.

Gohar, while referring to the last Indian propaganda on the alleged abuse of the founder of PTI, Imran Khan, in Adiala prison, categorically said that it was a false story and a bad conception of India to divide the Pakistani people, but we will remain united.

Not only has a unanimous resolution been adopted in the Senate, representing all political parties, notably PTI and the federative units, against India, the former Prime Minister and the imprisonment of IMRAN PTI also strongly responded to the accusations of the India.

He said: When Pulwama's operation in false flag took place, we offered complete cooperation to India, but no evidence was provided. As I predicted in 2019, history is repeated with Pahalgam's incident. Rather than investigating, the Modi government again blames Pakistan.

Khan continued, peace is our priority, but it should not be confused with weakness. Pakistan is fully capable of responding to assault, as in 2019. I have always emphasized the cashmirian peoples, the right to self -determination in the context of United Nations resolutions.

Frustrated by Imran's response and the inability to use Pakistani political ditches in his favor, the X account (formerly Twitter) of Imran (formerly Twitter) was also blocked in India, as well as others who expressed similar opinions.

