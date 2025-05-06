

Qilai Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Trump has retained prices on imports from most countries to 10%, but increased tariffs on Chinese products to 145%. Beijing retaliated with tasks on American exports set at 125%. Meanwhile, the White House has supervised any negotiation between the two countries between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but neither of the two leaders seems willing to take the first step.

“Once these things take place and you get a kind of chickadee for the TAT punitive reprisals, they are not only difficult to stop,” said Orville Schell. “But they have all kinds of implications that bounce in the world and also affect other countries.”

A Martnez de NPR spoke with Schell, director of the Center on American-Chinoine Relations at the Asia Society, a non-partisan non-profit educational center.

The Martnez: While geopolitical order changes, is this moment of China to grasp?

Orville Schell: Well, I think there is an excellent opportunity for China to enter the space left by Trump, in a way that cancels the world. After all, nature hates a void. However, I am not sure that Xi Jinping and China have skills or capacity. We find ourselves in a place where I think that the two leaders, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, are very thin, very sensitive to making concessions which could seem to be characteristics of weakness. This therefore means that we are in a sort of spiral of reprisals where neither parties want to take the break that could stop the spiral.

Martnez: To what extent is China ready for this kind of trade war?

Schell: I think China is an economy very dependent on exports. And to maintain their growth rate increasing, they must make much more than they can use.

Martnez: How much could it be harmful in the long term in China?

Schell: I think it could be quite damaging. This could also be very detrimental to the United States, because a few things are really important here, one is the strangling points that each country has the other, and we use those of the United States. For example, a foreign point in the United States has its micropuces. But China also has strangulation points, which it starts to use. The rare earths would be one for the magnets, for cars, military equipment. It turns out that rare earths, in fact, are a small element, but absolutely critical in a kind of modern manufacturing.

Martnez: And when you mention the rare earths, Ukraine and the United States which have simply finished and signed their agreement for the minerals of rare earths, how much of China is that for China, considering that it is one of the great things that China has as advantage, the majority of minerals of rare earths on the planet.

Martnez: Well, here is the problem of the Ukrainian agreement and our exploitation of rare land in the United States itself. We do not have the capacity to extract the minerals we need from ore. Almost all of the rare earth ore that is extracted in the world goes to China for treatment. They will therefore always have a lock on a very important part of the production of rare land.

Martnez: Now we have just talked about the two heavyweights of this fight, China and the United States, but what disturbance will there be for the rest of the world when the United States and China will discover who will win this battle?

Schell: Well, if the 145% American rates remain, China will be even more inclined and under pressure to export elsewhere and possibly at smaller costs. So let's just look at Europe. They could almost destroy the European automotive industry, which is the heart and soul of the German economy.

Martnez: Yes, essentially, we are talking about higher costs for manufacturing, higher costs for everything, the supply chain can be disrupted again.

Schell: Yes. I mean, the global supply chains are infinitely complex where the products, before going to the consumer, ricochet from front and back from one country to another. And the supply chains depend on many other places. And we have sort of devoted to this dependence on China at a time when we thought, well, political systems do not matter. And now we discover that political systems count, that if Russia attacks Ukraine and was China to do something at the Southern China Sea or in the Taiwan Strait, suddenly, the form of governance of China and if we have good channels open with them to negotiate important solutions. But everyone is in bed with everyone in a geopolitical world that has huge tension points that remain not only unresolved but become more busy.