Why Donald Trump wants to take a big price on the film industry





When William Wyler was preparing the Roman holidays in the prehistoric era of the early 1950s, he wanted to shoot the film in Italy, not on a studio backlot like almost all Hollywood films were at that time.

Paramount Pictures resisted, the Italian Ministry of Tourism has resisted, almost everyone resisted. But Wyler insisted, and this is how we have Audrey Hepburn and Gregory who tear the streets of Rome on a Vespa, among many emblematic scenes of Princess Ann.

Why in the name of the Piazza Navona am I raising a film of almost three quarters of a century now? Because it was at this time and the moment of qui vadis just before he was born in modern Hollywood. Filming abroad has become slowly but surely a regular thing for us, the studios, first in Italy, then in England. In the 1990s, the United Kingdom and Australia actively attempted to attract productions with incentive plans, and in the 2000s, Hungary, Spain and other European countries followed suit. So now that we have the perfect opposite of Wyler's situation: studios and foreign governments implore that films are turned abroad, and directors must fight if they want to shoot in the United States

In other words, until Sunday evening, when Donald Trump sought to go back and cancel about 75 years of history. Using the defending instrument of a price, he sought to bring us back to this pre-Wylerian period of a default shooting on a southern backlot in California, or at least all that the US state currently offers the most generous tax incentives.

“The film industry in America dies from a very rapid death,” he wrote. “Other countries offer all kinds of incentives to remove our filmmakers and studios from the United States. Hollywood and many other areas in the United States are devastated. ”

Declaring his desire for “100% tariff on all the films that enter our country that are produced in foreign land” – a prohibitive number, because no studio has this kind of margins – Trump said that he “authorized the Ministry of Commerce and the U.S. representative, to immediately start the institution process,” said Tariff.

The post launched a disturbing pinball machine under the Hollywood glass table, even as Trump spokesperson shortly after seeming to take up the plan. All the discounts that a production receives from shooting abroad, whether by the relative weakness of a local currency or the incentives that a government offers, would mean nothing compared to this draconian penalty. And so, Trump's logic goes, the studios will simply bring all the productions they have outsourced directly on these coasts. Voila, thousands of crew jobs and restored economic benefits.

In some respects, it is exactly the logic that motivates so much the tariff movement – and all the questions that result from it. Does a penalty for filming abroad really mean that all this production of films and television will now occur in the United States? Or does it just mean that there will be less production overall? Probably a bit of both, but certainly we cannot minimize the latter as a possibility. Occupying a reality where the default value is already a quickly narrowed liberation slate, studio leaders, it seems plausible, will simply decide to reduce more than maintain the same outing at a higher cost.

Just as we cannot reject the protests of Apple and Nike, they simply cannot make their products profitably without these discounts abroad and must reduce or increase prices, studio leaders indicate to the representatives – and to Wall Street – which they fight on the prices by reducing production or by increasing the prices themselves.

But this is where comparisons with other products end. Many has been made of how Trump can even apply prices on a service (there is no port of entry, for beginners), but it seems to me that even more fundamental question remains, a distinction that Trump does not know or does not care to know.

When you speak, let's say, an iPhone assembled in China, it is really made abroad; The design has long been returned and workers have only been parts. But this is not what is happening on an independent Hollywood or American film. Since each film is its own startup creation, it is really an American product, no matter where it ends up shooting. The script is generally written here, the project is developed here, the actors are thrown here and notes are given here. The idea that in one way or another a film shot in Europe is entirely “manufactured abroad” like an iPhone or a pair of Nikes simply does not take to understand or take into account the operation of a Hollywood film, and how American, regardless of where the cameras roll.

Of course, Trump may understand this and go ahead anyway. Which raises the question of what Trump really does-in a sentence, try to save Hollywood or screw it? He certainly does not seem interested in helping his Hollywood. The three “ambassadors” sorted on the president of the president would suffer under the prices. Mel Gibson is about to shoot his new passion for film Christ in Italy (in the same studio as Roman Holiday), Sylvester Stallone has just published his action film in England a man who co-written and produced, and Jon Voight mentioned Barely Prices in his own new plan; It is unlikely that it wishes either.

Many Hollywood allies on Capitol Hill would also suffer. The Democrat of the California Senate, Adam Schiff, worked hard behind the scenes for a federal tax credit – a rise in breakage to be sure, even only in the form of a tax credit at a time when the White House is impatient to distribute any perception of the federal government helping the arts, but something that would be really effective in returning production.

“I share the administration's desire to bring films back to the United States,” said Schiff in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter on Monday. “While the prices covered on all the films have had involuntary and potentially harmful impacts, we have the opportunity to work together to adopt a federal major federal tax credit to redo American jobs in industry.”

Schiff's lyrics are music with Bob Iger's ears. This is what the studios really want, and maybe need – an incitement to be pulled here, not a stick to rape them if they don't. But if there is a desire to use these means, Trump has not yet shown it.

Instead, the person he seems to listen to is Sean O'Brien, the leader of the teams who cultivated a relationship with the president. On Monday, O'Brien and the leader of the Lindsay Dougherty group's films division were among the rare personalities with Hollywood connections to provide publicly applause for what Trump was doing. The interests of teamsters can line up on and explain that of Trump – a populist decision which punishes the Hollywood elites on behalf of its workers, with some older action stars such as collateral damage.

One of the main concessions that Wyler allowed him to produce his film in Italy was to shoot in black and white. This decision has reduced costs for the studio so that the film can shoot in a more expensive location abroad, but gain authenticity.

Trump now bets again that studios will find a way to reduce their costs so that they can shoot in a more expensive place, this time not in the name of authenticity but for use. It is a risky bet. Regarding cheaper foreign countries, Hollywood leaders, like Princess Ann, may not know how to say goodbye or have budgets.

