Clarke Road United was the only team to record a victory in the weekend matches when they defeated the Yorkshire Cricket Club in their leading match of the National League of Cricket of seventh round in Cunjal Recreation Ground in Barrackpore.

After sending the Yorkshire to the bat, Clarke Road packed the opposition for only 125, Mark Deal (four for 36) and Shatrughan Rambaran (three for 14) being the main destroyers. Clarke Road then took a 125 -point lead at 125 points while displaying 250 for six declared. Three players fell for half-century, with the operators Vikash Mohan (79 out of 81 balls) and Nicholas Sookdeosignh (58 out of 71) leading the way with their 100-point opening stand before Dealy slam 50 on 29 balls with four.

The Yorkshire again fought in their second round in the fold when they did 147 by leaving Clarke Road only 23 points for the victory. Trevon James was the only Yorkshire warrior when he struck 95 out of 94, while Mohan (four for ten) and the left arm spinner Yannick Ottley (three for 12) did the damage with the ball for Clarke Road.

Clarke Road lost two counters in pursuit of the small target when they obtained a complete triumph of eight counters.

The reigning champions and the leaders of the Central Sports League have obtained first -rate points in their confrontation with Powergen Pinal Sports Club. Powergen was overturned for 181, with Aamir Ali (four for 76) and the Imran Khan leg veteran (three for 46) leading the central sports attack.

Khan then returned with the bat to play a vital hand while his undefeated 54 carried central sports at 195 for seven and gave them crucial points. The Kjorn Ottley high level drummer struck 45 out of 57.

At the foot of the table entering this tower, Merry Boys obtained first round points against Profilebau Victoria United. The happy boys struck first and made 204, Ryan Ramasray hitting fifty. Victoria was then overthrown for 136 while Merry Boys took an advantage of 68 points in the second rounds before going to 85 for seven declared. Victoria reached 35 without defeat in the second round before the end of the match.

At the rear of a century of Camillo Carimbocas (127), present also obtained first -rate points when they played a team of prisons which made 174 strikers first. Prysal rocked 352 for seven, with Nick Ramlal (66) and Aaron Bankay (60) also putting significant races on the table.

In Charlieville, the opening drummer of the Antilles Evin Lewis slammed 88 in the score of Bess Motors Marchin Patriots of 265 for nine declarations, but their game ended with a draw due to the fact that Queen's Park Cricket Club reached 108 for five before the game.

Summary scores:

Yorkshire: 125 (Trevon James 38, Akeel Mohammed 35; Mark Deyal 4/36, Soutrugan Rambaran 3/14) & 147 (Trevon James 95, Mario Belcon 30; Vikash Mohan 4/10, Yannick Ottley 3/12). Road United 250/6 DEC (V Mohan 79, Nicholas Sookdeosingh 58, M Deal 50; Aadian Racha 2/59) & 23/2. Clarke Road won by 8 counters.

Powergen: 181 (Ewart Nicholson 43, Jason Mohammed 34; Aamir Ali 4/76, Imran Khan 3/46) vs Central Sports: 195/7 (Imran Khan 54 Not Out, Kjorn Ottley 45, Leonardo Julien 30; Nicholas Ali 4/57). Designed match.

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots: 265/9 Dec (Evin Lewis 88, Rajeev Ramnath 75, Adrian Ali 30; Khary Pierre 4/58, Terrance Hinds 3/53) VS QPCC: 108/5 (Kyle Ramdoo 38 Not Out, T Hinds 20 Not; Ricky Jaipaul 3/36). Designed match.

Merry Boys: 204 (Ryan Ramasray 50, Gerard Chin 40; Jovan Ali 4/47, Jordan Samkaran 3/85) & December 85 (R Ramasray 27, Rakesh Seecharan 23; A Persaud 4/48, J Samkaran 2/12) vs Profilebau Victoria 24; Ry; Bandoo 3/21, Raed Ali Khan 3/31) & 35/0. Designed match.

Sports prison: 174 VS Sports present: 352/7 DEC (Camillo Carimbocas 127, Nick Ramlal 66, Aaron Bankay 60). Drawn match

