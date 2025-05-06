The Trump Barre Harvard administration from future search grants | Donald Trump News





The secretary of the United States department, Linda McMahon, interrupts funding in terms of climbing disputes centered on anti-Semitic complaints.

US President Donald Trumps Administration has announced that Harvard University will no longer receive public funding for research in a strong escalation of his dispute with the elite institution.

In a letter to Harvard on Monday, the secretary of the American education department, Linda McMahon, said that the Elite University had made fun of higher education and should no longer ask for federal subsidies, because none will be provided.

Harvard will cease to be an institution funded by the State and may rather operate as an institution funded by sockets, based on its colossal allocation and collecting funds from its large base of former rich students, McMahon wrote in the letter.

This decision comes after the Trump administration last month froze nearly $ 2.3 billion in federal funding in Harvard for what it claimed to be its inability to fight against anti -Semitism crawling on the campus.

The administration announced the freezing after Harvard rejected a series of requests which, according to them, submitted the university to an undue control of the government, including that it has access to the external audits of teachers and students to ensure the diversity of the point of view.

In his letter, McMahon, the former CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment, described a series of grievances often produced by conservatives against the university, in particular that he had favored the lax academic standards and admitted to foreign students who adopt violent behavior and show contempt for the United States of America.

Where do many of these students come from, who are they, and how do they enter Harvard, or even in our country and why is there so much hatred? McMahon wrote in the letter, moving the use of letters of all capital to highlight certain words.

These are questions that we must answer, among many others, but the biggest question of all is: why will Harvard not give simple answers to the American public?

Harvard, who fights against Trump administrations, the financing freezing prior to the court, said in a statement that the latest McMahon requests would have frightening implications for higher education.

Today’s letter is new threats to illegally retain funding for research and innovation in life in retaliation against Harvard for having filed his trial on April 21, a university spokesman said.

Harvard will continue to comply with the law, promote and encourage respect for the diversity of views and fight anti -Semitism in our community. Harvard will also continue to defend himself against the overtaking of the illegal government aimed at stifling research and innovation that make Americans safer and safer.

American universities have been faced with controversy over an alleged anti -Semitism on their campuses since the eruption last year of national demonstrations against students against the War of Israel in Gaza.

In two reports published last month, Harvard separate working groups said that students and staff had faced anti-Jewish and anti-Muslims prejudices on the campus.

In response to the reports, Harvard president Alan Garber expressed his concern that some students were pushed to the outskirts of campus life because of whom they are or what they believe, and is committed to redoubling efforts to ensure that university was a place where mutual respect is the norm.

Trump and eminent conservatives in the United States also accused Harvard for a long time and other universities of spreading extreme left views and stifling right perspectives.

