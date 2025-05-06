Politics
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval meets PM Modi in the middle of tensions with Pakistan on Pahalgam attack
Prime Minister Modi met the NSA Doval in the midst of tensions on the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which killed 26 people, mainly civilians. Since then, high -level meetings have accelerated discussions on military action against terrorists supported by Pakistan.
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval Tuesday morning in the midst of continuous tension and speculation on the military response of India to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam.
This is the second time that the Prime Minister has been informed by the NSA in the last 48 hours, and it happens a day before the governments of the States led simulated security exercises – for the first time since the 1971 war with Pakistan – for “an effective civil defense in the event of a hostile attack”.
Mr. Modi has held several high -level meetings – with the Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, the NSA Doval, the Chief of the Defense Staff, General Anil Chauhan, and the army, the Navy and the Air Force – in recent days, accelerating the Lashkar terrorist action conference.
Last week, the Prime Minister met Mr. Doval and General Chauhan and gave the total freedom of the armed forces to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of the military response of India.
The Attack on Pahalgam of April 22 – in which 26 people, mainly civilians – were killed were the worst terrorist incident in India since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 soldiers were killed.
The resistance front, a known indicator of Lashkar based in Pakistan, claimed the attack.
In addition, Delhi also said he had proof that Pakistan's deep state – frequently called to support cross -border terrorism – was again involved in planning a terrorist attack on India.
The Pakistani government has denied any link with Pahalgam's attack and demanded an independent international investigation into India's claims.
Islamabad also sought to stimulate the support of the global community – which condemned the attack and supported India – at a closed -door meeting of the United Nations Security Council this week.
However, the CSNU seemed little inclined to provide support for the PAK, said the Ani news agency, asking difficult questions about the involvement of Lashkar-E-Taiba. The council would also have questioned Pakistan about the targeting of civilians and tourists in Pahalgam.
During the meeting, Pakistan also reiterated its “commitment to peaceful and cooperative relations with all our neighbors, including India” and called for “mutual respect and sovereign equality”.
Nevertheless, since the attack, there has been a continuous and not caused shot – for 12 consecutive days – on the Pakistani side of the control line, to which the Indian forces responded with proportion.
In its first series of responses, India has announced diplomatic restrictions, in particular by revoking visas for Pakistani nationals and suspending the 65 -year -old industry treaty, or IWT.
The suspension of the IWT has been a critical step since the industry and two of its tributaries have irrigated almost 80% of Pakistani farms. The IWT has also prohibited India to build additional storage facilities which, in theory, could be filled to cut, entirely, any water supply in Pakistan.
However, now that this treaty is pending, India has started to increase storage levels, build new dams and create additional hydroelectric projects, which will reduce or affect the offer.
Pakistan responded in suspension of visas in Pakistan and suspending the Simla agreement of 1972, and by warning India that the waiting of the IWT would be considered as an “act of war”.
The two countries have also closed the borders and closed their respective air areas.
The tension between India and Pakistan has accelerated from Pahalgam. The international community, however, hopes that a non -military solution can still be found.
John Bolton, US National Security Councilor at Donald Trump's first mandate, told NDTV that India had “the right to retaliate and try to eliminate terrorist threats” to its sovereignty and population.
However, it is imperative, he also said, that India has established a record for the rest of the world-that she had tried everything to ensure peaceful resolution in this long-standing problem.
