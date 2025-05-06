Leadership Pak seems uncomfortable – La Tribune





Even after having fought with the intense flame return of its use of terror as a tool for foreign policy and being on the verge of economic defect, the thought of Pakistan has not changed. While India has covered an astonishing course in terms of strategic, financial and diplomatic growth, Pakistan failed to overcome the challenge of its identity crisis after 1947. It continues to prosper on its hostility with India. The Pakistani army has led the national discourse, and until today, it seeks its identity in its strategic posture towards India and relies on the question of cashmere for its survival.

Tensions between India and Pakistan increased after the murder of Hindu tourists on April 22 in Pahalgam, affirmed by the terrorist outfit linked to Pakistan, the resistance front (and the overthrow later). The attack led to generalized anger in India. In Pakistan, there is an apparent anxiety and there are melodramatic statements to the chest by his civil and military leadership, trying to build a story of a false flag operation by New Delhi and the military preparation project of Pakistan to counter the potential kinetic movements of India. Pakistan is looking for ways to collect the support of its allies to defuse the crisis.

Post Pahalgam, Pakistan estimated a manageable Indian military reprisals. But the punitive actions of India, in particular the suspension of the Treaty on the waters of the Indus, are a bodily blow to what it thrives on agriculture. Islamabad also seems to be prepared for India's aggressive position in terms of Pakistan's holding terrorism at the international level. He used his position as a non -permanent member and fraternity with China to mitigate the declaration of April 25 UNSC condemning the attack by Pahalgam.

The political stability of the Pakistans was disputed by the popularity of Imran Khan, who blamed the army for being corrupt and responsible for misfortunes in Pakistan. There was a polarization in society; A high debt burden suffocates the economy, which remains dependent on external aid; The security situation remains difficult, the Tehreek-E-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) offering security staff; And Baloutche resentment and Pachtoune nationalism were more pronounced than ever. For the first time, the image of his soldier was tarnished by the posture and popularity of Imran Khan. Second, for decades, the army projected itself as the only guarantor of the territorial and ideological borders of the nation, but it could not control attacks on the separatists TTP and Baloch. Third, Pakistan collapsed with the loss of its strategic relevance after the American exit from Afghanistan.

Pahalgam’s attack is a desperate attempt at Pakistan soldiers to regain its strategic relevance, to internationalize cashmere, to find a distraction for its inhabitants of grievances and to cause community dissonance in India. However, leadership seems to be worried after the attack. Pakistan cannot afford an external war when fighting against resentment in Baloutchistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. His relationship with Afghanistan has been tense and the repatriation of Afghan refugees and frequent skirmishes on the border maintained it unstable. The reports suggest that Nawaz Sharif advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to use diplomacy on conflicts. Pakistan's efforts seem to attract international attention and intervention to dissuade India.

How do we see Pakistan's evolutionary response to the crisis?

1) At the national level, the effort is to ensure the people that the military retains the sovereignty of the nation against the potential military movements of hegemonic India. The rhetoric contesting India's decision on the Industry Water Treaty should continue.

2) Pakistan spoke of nuclear weapons in the two countries. It is likely to degenerate the threat of nuclear weapons and it will highlight the projection of a low nuclear threshold to attract global attention. The objective of Pakistan's nuclear weapons was to avoid a conventional war against India and, therefore, it is persistent on an ambiguity projection. It has maintained a first use of nuclear doctrine and has been confident to obtain a complete deterrent in the spectrum in recent years.

3) Internationally, Pakistan would try to gain a lever effect by highlighting the threat of regional instability.

4) Pakistan will rely on its bonhomie with Turkey and Bond with Beijing to face the crisis. These two countries have expressed their support in Pakistan and asked the de -escalation of tensions.

Shalini Chawla is distinguished fellow, Center for Air Power Studies.

