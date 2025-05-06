Hollywood is shaken by Trump's pricing plan for the film industry





CNN –

Hollywood filmmakers and financiers are disconcerted to say the least, by President Trumps announces that he wants a 100% price on films produced outside the United States.

Several leaders of film studios and the streaming industry who spoke with CNN are downright apoplectic because, they believe, the president did not think of the ramifications of his proposal, which could decimate an emblematic industry.

In the first blush, its shocking and would represent a practically complete stop of production, noted an initiate of the industry. But in reality, he has no competence to do it and it is too complex to apply.

Other sources adopt a more open -minded vision, saying that Trump triggers a dialogue on a real problem of leakage production that has left many Americans in the films and television production sector.

But the prospect of cinematographic samples has injected even more uncertainty into an already insufficient company. Netflix shares and other large entertainment companies fell on Monday while investors would digest upon trumps from the comments.

In its current form, the price does not make sense, told CNN Jay Sures, vice-president of United Talent Agency.

American actors and directors would generally prefer to work near them. But the fact is that it is cheaper for Hollywood studios to pay so everyone can acquire planes, pay for hotels, because the cost of labor, lack of discounts and the ability to do things abroad are infinitely cheaper, said Sures.

The care noted that it can be much cheaper to make films abroad, so a coverage rate has the ability to put the cinema at a stop which is the last thing Hollywood needs after two strikes and a content recession.

Some of the industry sources that have spoken with CNN doubt that such a price plan will really be implemented. As intellectual property, films are a form of services and not of goods. Services are generally not subject to prices, and he does not know how prices prevail over foreign films would work.

In addition, prevailing on the assertion that the production of foreign films constitutes a threat of national security cannot resist a legal examination.

But the leaders of the entertainment industry are taking the possibility seriously. Several leaders have contacted the secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick about the pricing proposal, according to two familiar sources with the discussions. Lunick on X responded to Trump's price request on Sunday evening, saying it was there.

Trumps Post of social media can just be an opening gambit. In the oval office on Monday, Trump said he would hold meetings with Hollywood leaders before making a final decision.

Were going to meet the industry; I want to make sure they are happy, said Trump.

The conviction that Hollywood needs a boost crosses the festive lines. When Trump took office, he appointed Jon Voight, Mel Gibson and Sylvester Stallone as his emissaries in Hollywood, although he was never particularly clear what this designation would mean.

Trump met during the weekend with actor Jon Voight in Mar-A-Lago to discuss the recovery plans of the American film industry, according to a person familiar with the issue. Voight had developed a plan with his manager, Steven Paul, and the plan included ideas for tax incentives, but not specifically on new prices, said the person.

On Monday, a White House spokesman Kush Desai said, when no final decision on foreign films prices have been made, the administration explores all the options to deliver to the directive of President Trumps to safeguard our national and economic security while making Hollywood Grand.

The reference of white houses to all the options can calm certain nerves, because Hollywood lobbyists push carrots (such as federal tax incentive for films) rather than sticks (like a price) for some time now.

The production of films and television, formerly focused on and around Hollywood, has gravity to other American states and more and more in other countries due to tax incentives and other financial calculations.

A wide range of films, from low-budget India to studio superproductions, are currently made in countries like the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Hungary, the variety of entertainment trade magazine noted on Monday while transmitting a shock and disbelief in the European cinema industry.

Trump made the idea simple when he spoke with journalists in the White House on Sunday evening.

Other nations have stolen films, the capacity to create films in the United States, he said, referring to the growing number of films produced in other countries like Canada.

We should have a price on the films that arrive, said Trump, perhaps referring to the films funded and distributed by American companies but filmed elsewhere.

The motion Picture Association of America, the organization representing major American studios, refused to comment on the announcement of Trumps. But the MPA published a report in 2023 showing that the American film industry manages a trade surplus of $ 15.3 billion with foreign markets, three times the value of imported films. However, it is not clear if the AMP included interior films produced abroad.

Questions about the prices of the film Trumps are bulky. Will the films made by American companies take place in other countries, will a historic drama of the Second World War be taxed for filming in the places where they take place?

What about films that are partly produced in the United States and partly in other places?

Or, as Sures asked, if two minutes from the film are turned abroad, does that deserve to be taxed?

Some industry leaders wondered aloud if Trumps' idea was to punish Canada, where many films are now made due to tax incentives.

One of the sources asked, speaking of Hollywood on the left, is it to drag us because we have not voted for him?

And a framework asked if Trump had a real feeling of functioning of television and modern film production: did anyone tell him what it would do to James Bond, Harry Potter, Dune? Where are we supposed to shoot Emily in Paris?

CNNS Kate Irby contributed to this report.

